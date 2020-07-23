Three of the state’s top pitchers reside in Dubuque County.
They were recognized as such when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-conference honors on Wednesday.
Western Dubuque ace Sydney Kennedy was a unanimous first-team selection in the MVC Mississippi Division while Hempstead star Malarie Huseman and Wahlert’s Anna Chapman earned first-team honors in the Valley Division.
Kennedy was joined on the Valley first team by teammate Sara Horsfield. Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema and Micki Blean were also named to the Mississippi Division first team.
Hempstead landed an area-best seven players on the all-MVC team. Kaylie Springer and Jadyn Glab were both voted to the second team; Peyton Paulsen and Emalee Ryder earned honorable mention.
Wahlert’s Maria Roth was a second-team pick in the Mississippi Division. The Golden Eagles’ Izzy Pfeiffer and Paige Hummel earned honorable mention.
Western Dubuque’s Jacie Walters was selected to the Valley’s second team. The Bobcats’ Ella Link and Emma Gile were honorable mention.
Dubuque Senior’s Aliyah Johnson was a second-team pick in the Valley Division. The Rams’ Emma Link and Sophie Link earned honorable mention.
Kennedy was 19th in the state among pitchers with at least 29 innings pitched, posting a 0.98 ERA while leading the Bobcats to the Iowa Class 4A regional finals for the first time since 2008. Huseman was 40th with a 1.35 ERA while Chapman checked in at No. 68 with a 1.76.
Kennedy went 7-3 with 89 strikeouts and 16 walks in 71 1/3 innings. She also hit .468 (29-for-62) with three runs, six doubles and 11 RBIs. She struck out just twice all season.
Huseman was 7-3 with 90 strikeouts and 18 walks in 72 2/3 innings. She also hit .400 (24-for-60) with 10 runs, five doubles, four home runs and 22 RBIs.
Chapman went 4-5 with 102 strikeouts and 26 walks in 67 2/3 innings. She hit .317 (13-for-41) with three runs, one double, one home run and six RBIs.
Horsfield, the Bobcats’ center fielder, hit .412 (21-for-51) with 11 runs scored, one double and four RBIs. She was 8-for-9 on stolen base attempts.
Ettema, the Mustangs’ regular first baseman, hit .452 (28-for-62) with 13 runs, six doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBIs. She also split time in the pitching circle, compiling a 2-1 record and 4.82 ERA in 20 1/3 innings. She struck out seven and issued six walks.
Blean, a center fielder, hit .439 (25-for-57) with 15 runs, four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs.