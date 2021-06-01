Bellevue and Epworth punched their tickets for the semifinals of the Bellevue semi-pro baseball tournament with victories on Monday afternoon.
The two teams will square off in the 6:45 p.m. semifinals on Friday night. The second semifinal will include the winners of Wednesday’s games featuring Peosta vs. Bernard and Farley vs. Key West.
Isaac Sturm went 2-for-3, and Chase Kueter tossed a one-hitter as Bellevue squeaked out a 2-0 victory over Rickardsville on Monday. Jeff Steele took the hard-luck loss after scattering six hits.
Epworth advanced with a 7-6 victory over Placid, which got a 3-for-4 performance out of Matthew Maiers. Damon Jaeger homered, Bryce Hoerner doubled, and Gavin Nadermann picked up the pitching victory for the Orioles.
AUTO RACING
Kay wins Dubuque feature — Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, won the 25-lap IMCA Late Model feature at Dubuque Speedway on Sunday night. It was his second straight win at the track.
Bobby Hansen, of Center Point, Iowa, finished second, followed by Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa; Joel Callahan, of Dubuque; and Matt Ryan of Davenport, Iowa. The feature included 18 cars.