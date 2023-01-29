Josiah Schaetzle aced the first step in a three-week journey toward his ultimate goal.
And he wasn’t the only area wrestler to do so.
Schaetzle, ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds in Iowa Class 3A, dominated his way to a Mississippi Valley Conference championship and Western Dubuque’s Drew Burds pinned his way through the 170 bracket, winning an all-Dubuque County final at Saturday’s MVC tournament in Waterloo, Iowa.
Linn-Mar won the team championship over Cedar Rapids Prairie, 233-214. Hempstead (184.5) was third, followed by Iowa City High (170.5) and WD (143). Dubuque Senior (52) was 13th and Dubuque Wahlert (43.5) was 15th.
Schaetzle improved to 31-2 following a 12-1 major decision over Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Colin Falck in Saturday’s final. He began the day with a 77-second pin of Cedar Rapids Washington’s Will Barnes before recording an 18-3 technical fall over Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Rigley Koch in the quarterfinals.
He pinned Cedar Falls’ Gerald Norton in 4:41 in the semifinals.
WD’s Burds pinned his way to the title, including a fall in 4:34 over Hempstead’s Camden Smith in the final. He also pinned Iowa City West’s Zion Shaw (0:39), Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Christian Gasper (1:07) and Cedar Falls’ Noah Backes (1:31).
Hempstead advanced half its lineup to the semifinals and four to the finals.
The Mustangs’ Mitchell Pins (106) lost an 11-6 decision to Iowa City West’s Alexander Pierce in the 106 final.
Hempstead’s second-ranked JoJo Lewis (220) fell to 33-3 this season after suffering his third loss to top-ranked Ben Kueter of Iowa City High, this time via 15-0 technical fall.
Evan Bratten (113), Mitchell Murphy (120) and Tate Woodruff (195) won third-place matches for the Mustangs. Landon Reisen (126) and Zach Conlon (285) were fifth and Peyce McCoy (182) was eighth.
Western Dubuque went just 1-5 in the semifinal round, but finished with 10 wrestlers securing top-eight finishes.
Logan Massey (182) and Jacob Klostermann (285) both won third-place matches for the Bobcats.
CJ Kammiller (132), Jagger McCool (145) and Derek Hoerner (195) finished in fifth place, and Brian Kammiller (106), Brady Shekleton (138), Nathan Casey (152) and Ethan Klostermann (220) placed eighth.
Senior heavyweight Cohen Pfohl pinned WD’s Jacob Klostermann in 4:21 in the semifinals before losing an 8-1 decision to Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Carter Dawley in the finals.
Mason Besler (120) was fifth, Beau Healey (160) placed sixth and Tyler Smith (132) was eighth for the Rams.
Wahlert’s Jerren Gille (126) won a 7-3 decision over Cedar Falls’ Kane Shimp in his third-place match.
Michael Bormann (220) placed seventh and Matthew Nachtman (170) finished in eighth place for the Golden Eagles.
