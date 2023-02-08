CASCADE, Iowa — Through 8 minutes, it was everything expected from two quality teams in a heated rivalry.
Four times the score deadlocked in a back-and-forth first quarter.
Then, Cascade found another level.
An 18-0 run that spanned the final 2 minutes of the second quarter and the first 3 and a half of the third, staked the Cougars to a lead they would preserve for the entire second half en route to a 56-39 victory over rival Beckman Catholic on Tuesday at Cascade High School.
Cascade (14-6, 10-5 River Valley Conference) defeated the Trailblazers for the first time in six tries.
“We went into (halftime) with the momentum,” Jackson Lieurance said. “Our motto is always ‘first 4 minutes of the second half.’ We did that, got another run going and were just able to keep it.”
Lieurance led the Cougars with 18 points, Cole McDermott added 12 and Nathan Schockemoehl had 10.
Beckman, which had won six in row entering Tuesday and had previously clinched the River Valley North title, was led by Padraig Gallagher’s 16 points.
Clinging to an 18-16 lead midway through the second, the Cougars opened the floodgates with an 8-0 run to end the first half.
“We talk about ending quarters and then starting quarters the right way,” Cascade coach Nate McMullen said. “Those are the little things that create a winning formula —get stops defensively and convert offensively.”
Lieurance’s 3-pointer at 4:37 of the third capped a 10-0 run and put Cascade ahead, 36-16. His two free throws at 3:31 staked the Cougars to their largest advantage of the night, 42-20.
Gallagher hit a quarter-ending 3 to keep Beckman in it at 43-30, and his bucket at 5:10 of the fourth made it a 12-point game, 46-34.
But the Cougars never allowed them to creep any closer.
“Teams are going to make runs,” McMullen said. “You have to stay poised and stay the same way. You can’t have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. That game was not over yet; Beckman is a really high-powered offense.”
Cascade has one last potential big-time confidence boost opportunity before kicking off postseason play when it hosts Class 1A top-ranked North Linn tomorrow night.
“It’s going to be a great game for us heading into districts,” Lieurance said. “It’ll be a good test for us; they’re a really good team.”
McMullen wants his team to keep building that confidence before kicking off substate play on Feb. 13 against Waterloo Columbus.
“It’s about playing our best basketball at the end of the year. We’re getting there. Each possession mattered for us tonight and that’s all we can ask for.”
Beckman (15-6, 11-3 RVC) will host the Denver/Oelwein winner to open up its postseason journey on Feb. 16.
