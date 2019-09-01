Bellevue senior setter Brin Daugherty reached her 1,000th career assist on Saturday as the Comets went 2-2 overall at the Easton Valley tournament in Preston, Iowa.
Daugherty had team highs with six assists and five kills in a 21-12, 21-10 sweep of Bellevue Marquette. She added 11 assists as Lindsey Banowetz had seven kills in a 21-13, 21-12 win over Cedar Valley Christian.
Daugherty added 10 more assists in reaching the milestone in a pair of sweep losses to Wilton and Edgewood-Colesburg.
Beckman wins, Rams runner-up — At Cascade, Iowa: Dyersville Beckman topped Dubuque Senior, 21-6, 21-14, to win the Cascade tournament final.
The Rams went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Monticello but picking up wins over Springville and East Buchanan. Senior then beat host Cascade, 21-19, 21-18, in the quarterfinals and North Linn, 21-13, 16-21, 15-6, in the semifinals before bowing out to the Blazers.
Cubans finish 4-1 — At Onalaska, Wis.: Cuba City (9-1) went 4-1 to close out the Onalaska Great River Sprawl tournament and placed second to Stratford. The Cubans beat West Salem, Richland Center and Middleton as Kiera Holzemer and Hailey Stich (61 digs, 38 kills) earned all-tournament honors.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Bobcats take 4th, 5th — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Western Dubuque boys scored 145 points and placed fourth out of 22 teams at the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational, led by Cade Messer’s 17:20 for 14th place. Cascade finished 21st.
The WD girls scored 173 points and took fifth, led by Lauren Klein’s eighth-place 20:31. Maquoketa finished 21st.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Spartans unbeaten — At Winona, Minn.: The University of Dubuque won two more games at the St. Mary’s Sugar Loaf Classic and improved to 4-0 with a pair of 3-1 victories over UW-River Falls and UW-Superior. Kate Messino had 35 assists and Grace Strawser 30 digs in the 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 win over the Falcons, while Strawser added 38 digs in the 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Superior.
Loras 3, Saint Mary’s 0 — At Lake Forest, Ill.: Jessalyn Roling had 39 assists, Kayla Kinney and Jackie Alberto had 10 kills apiece, and the Duhawks swept to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 triumph.
Clarke 3, Grace 1 — At Deerfield, Ill.: Kelsi Chambers delivered 11 kills and seven digs, Bellevue grad Becca Schroeder added 10 kills, and the Pride pulled out a 25-17, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23 victory.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 4, Macalester 0 — At Rock Bowl: Brynn Jacobi, Braylin Mensik, Kiki Cabrera and Payton McDonnell all scored goals to lead the balanced Duhawks in a shutout victory in their opener.
Clarke 3, Judson 0 — At Clarke: Bailey Brennan scored the opening and closing goals of the game, Stevie Eide made six saves at goalkeeper, and the Pride improved to 3-1.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UD takes lead — At Dike, Iowa: Dubuque shot a 317 and holds the first round lead at the Luther Norse Classic at Fox Ridge Golf Course. Daniela Miranda shot a 74 and rests atop the leaderboard for the Spartans.