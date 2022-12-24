It’s not quite the midway point of the season, but the holiday break provides an opportunity to assess where some of the girls basketball teams from the TH coverage area stand.
Several teams — many expectedly, others sneakily — are off to blazing starts to the season. Several others are looking to peak during the stretch run.
Here is a progress report on the season thus far with the team’s record in parenthesis:
TOP OF THE KEY
Cascade (8-0) — After a return to the state tournament last year — the 10th in program history — the undefeated Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars seem poised to make it back-to-back trips to Des Moines. It began with a wild 18-point second-half comeback win to open the season and Cascade’s patent suffocating defense has kept it rolling, allowing less than 38 points per game.
Galena (13-0) — The Pirates certainly aren’t flying under anyone’s radar after narrowly missing out on the school’s first-ever state title last year. But the added pressure hasn’t shown one bit. Illinois’ top-ranked team in Class 1A is dismantling teams by an average of 23 points per game.
Cuba City (9-0) — A 2021-22 record of 18-9 is usually considered a heck of a year, but for the winningest girls program in Wisconsin, there’s always room for improvement. This year, the Division 4 No. 4-ranked Cubans are a more experienced group with plenty of talent. Their perfect record so far reflects that.
Bellevue Marquette (8-1) — The Mohawks appear to be headed for a super successful season after hovering around the .500 mark the past two years. With proven veteran leadership from Elise Kilburg and Megan Kremer, look for Marquette to crack the 1A rankings sooner than later.
River Ridge/Scales Mound (14-2) — The co-op has shown a knack for starting hot. Last year, RR/SM began the season 16-0 and spent much of the year in the Illinois Class 1A rankings before finishing at 25-5. Entering the holiday break on an eight-game winning streak has River Ridge/Scales Mound again poised to crack the 1A rankings. A Jan. 10 matchup with Galena looms.
POISED TO MAKE NOISE
Dubuque Wahlert (6-3) — The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles will surely be battle-tested come postseason time, having played predominantly Class 5A schools in the Mississippi Valley Conference, so it makes sense to have them fall here. Wahlert has a nice presence in the post, but also isn’t afraid to let it fly from downtown. When things click, this is a dangerous team.
Bellevue (7-3) — The Comets enter the break on a three-game winning streak and have shown again to be a formidable opponent in the River Valley Conference. A veteran starting five and a defense that’s allowing just 38 points on average should push Bellevue toward its goal of another state run after narrowly missing out a year ago.
Platteville (7-3) — With a veteran-laden squad, the time is now for the Hillmen and so far, so good. Platteville has itself in position to contend for the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title, albeit just three games in. But with a balanced attack that has the ability to light up the scoreboard, look for the Hillmen to be in the thick of the conference race all the way through. A Jan. 27 rematch with defending SWC champion Prairie du Chien could be critical.
Maquoketa (5-4) — The Cardinals are the epitome of a team on the rise. It’s just too early to tell how high that rise will be and when it will peak. Maquoketa’s two leading scorers are just freshmen, and a handful of other ninth-graders see significant court time. This team has already turned some heads as brand new members of the River Valley. The Cardinals are going to be good. How good they’ll be this year is still to be determined.
Dubuque Senior (4-5) — The sub-.500 record looks a bit deceiving, but three of the Rams’ losses have been hard-fought affairs against ranked Class 5A teams. Senior has also strung together a four-game winning streak this season, including a win over then Class 4A No. 8 North Scott. A gauntlet schedule with a roster full of 12th-graders will only prove beneficial for the Rams down the stretch run.
Beckman Catholic (4-3) — It’s been an up-and-down go of it so far for the Trailblazers. Beckman began the season 4-0, allowing less than 28 points per game, before hitting a road bump on its current three-game skid. But this team is led by a group of seniors who nearly advanced to state two years ago and would love to make one last run again in their final opportunity.
