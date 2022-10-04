The statement has been made.
Dubuque Senior volleyball is no longer getting run over when it comes to city matches.
In fact, now they’re the champs.
After ending a 14-match losing streak last season and then earning their third straight win over Hempstead last week, the Rams put to bed another monkey — or Golden Eagle — on their back on Tuesday night.
Brooke Sullivan delivered 13 kills, six blocks, six digs and four aces, while Maya Watters added 13 kills and Lexie LeConte chipped in 10 kills, and Jenna Lewis notched 42 assists as Senior ended at least a 17-match losing streak dating back to 2008 to Dubuque Wahlert, 25-23, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16, at Wahlert High School.
“It feels really great,” said Lewis, who upped her season assists total to 603. “You could tell we really worked as a team tonight. We’ve been working really hard in practice on new skills and it’s been coming in handy. You could see it out there.”
The history of the series only dates back to 2008 on the Iowa Bound website, so the stretch could be longer. Plus, the teams haven’t met the past two seasons. However, the win was another sign of the confidence and excitement around the program under third-year coach Haley Zenner as the Rams (18-15) secured the Dubuque city volleyball crown.
“It feels really good,” said LeConte, a sophomore middle hitter who has made a strong impact at the net. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and it’s paying off. We’re at the point in our season where we are spiking and all connecting with one another.”
As far as the Rams are concerned, it’s been long overdue since the program has triumphed over both city rivals in the same season.
“It feels amazing and the girls just had great energy,” said Zenner, a Senior alum. “They worked on playing consistently that whole match and it’s just awesome to see them on the winning side of big city matches.”
Ella Kelleher led the Class 3A No. 12-ranked Golden Eagles (10-10) with 11 kills and 12 digs. Olivia Donovan had 36 assists and 12 digs.
“I thought Senior played really well,” Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves said. “They came out and were aggressive throughout the whole match. I don’t think we stuck to the scouting report or necessarily played together as a group. I don’t think we were very mentally tough, either. We talk about fixing small things in practice, so that the big things in matches are easier. I think we’re finding that because we’re not doing it consistently at practice, at matches it’s a lot tougher.”
The opening set featured six lead changes before the Rams broke a 9-9 tie with a 10-2 run behind Watters and Sullivan’s play at the net. When Senior took the lead to 22-16, Wahlert answered with a 7-0 run to claim a 23-22 advantage — keyed by a pair of aces from Alicen Bainbridge. When the ensuing Wahlert hit went long, Watters delivered a pair of kills to close it on a 3-0 spurt for the Rams, 25-23, and a 1-0 match lead.
“I think that we have a great selection of hitters this year and different plays we can run,” Lewis said. “It really helps us out a lot.”
Wahlert responded by controlling the early stages of the second set, and the Eagles pushed their lead out to 15-11 before errors started piling up. The Rams regained the lead until Kelleher delivered a pair of kills and helped the Eagles to a 22-20 advantage. Senior was clutch once again, however, closing on a 5-1 run with Lewis notching an ace and LeConte’s well-placed kill finishing the 25-23 win for a 2-0 match lead.
“It’s definitely the resiliency coming through,” Zenner said. “We saw that this weekend and we’ve been working on it a little more. It showed tonight and it’s awesome to see it all coming together. The resiliency, the fight.”
After dropping two super close sets, the Eagles got on the board by making sure the third set wasn’t. Senior’s final lead was at 2-1, as Wahlert controlled the tempo and net to build a 20-9 lead off Donovan’s ace and big kills from Audrey Tschiggfrie and Meghan McDonald. Bainbridge added a kill as Wahlert cut the match deficit to 2-1 with the 25-16 triumph.
“I think Coach Haley and Coach Amy (Binicewicz) do a good job bringing us up when we’re down on ourselves,” Lewis said. “They tell us to keep going and push for points.”
The Rams wouldn’t be denied, building a 5-0 lead in the fourth set and never looking back. Wahlert did pull even at 9-9, but the Rams quickly regained the lead and closed out the match with a pair of kills from LeConte and freshman middle hitter Cambel Drapeau’s big swing capping the win.
“There’s a reason we pulled them up, because we saw something out of them,” Zenner said of LeConte and Drapeau. “Even though they’re young, sometimes their age shows, but when it comes down to that game point they are out there and giving it their all. They both had a great night and stepped up and helped us earn that victory.”
