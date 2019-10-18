The Dubuque Fighting Saints enter the fourth weekend of the United States Hockey League season as one of only two unbeatens. Waterloo is the other.
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s games:
FIGHTING SAINTS (4-0) AT DES MOINES BUCCANEERS (3-3-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. at Buccaneer Arena, Urbandale, Iowa.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: Des Moines won two of the three meetings and outscored the Saints by a 14-6 margin.
Outlook: The Saints will be the fresher of the two teams tonight, as Des Moines kicked off a three-game weekend on Thursday with a 4-2 home victory that snapped Lincoln’s four-game winning streak. Des Moines has scored 22 goals (including a pair of six-goal outbursts) but has allowed 19. Dubuque, on the other hand, has scored 14 goals and allowed seven through its first four games. The Saints have yet to score the first goal in a game. Des Moines’ Alex Laferriere owns the USHL scoring lead with 13 points, while Dubuque’s top scorer, Mark Cheremeta, was tied for 11th place with seven points. Dubuque’s Erik Portillo ranks fourth in the USHL with a 1.33 goals against average and sixth with a .933 save percentage.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS (2-2-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. at Tyson Events Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM, superhits106.com and HockeyTV.
Last season: The teams split a two-game series at Sioux City in mid-December. Sioux City won the first game, 5-4 in a shootout, and Dubuque took the second game, 2-1.
Outlook: Sioux City opened this weekend on a two-game winning streak after dropping its first two games at the USHL’s Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. The Musketeers host Tri-City on Friday night before playing the Saints for the fourth game in a season-high six-game homestand. Dubuque, meanwhile, is in a stretch of playing six of the first seven games away from Mystique Community Ice Center. The Saints will play their first six games of November on home ice.