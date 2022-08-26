10302021-statexcountry8-mp.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue’s Payton Griebel leads a pack of runners in the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet last fall in Fort Dodge. Griebel finished fifth overall and is ranked No. 1 in the preseason individual poll.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY For the Telegraph Herald

Eastern Iowa figures to be a hotbed for Class 1A boys cross country this fall.

Four area programs cracked the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll, led by Bellevue at No. 2. And four runners made the top-30 individuals in the preseason, paced by Bellevue’s Payton Griebel at No. 1.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.