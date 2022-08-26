Eastern Iowa figures to be a hotbed for Class 1A boys cross country this fall.
Four area programs cracked the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll, led by Bellevue at No. 2. And four runners made the top-30 individuals in the preseason, paced by Bellevue’s Payton Griebel at No. 1.
Here is a capsule look at the Iowa boys high school cross country season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Tyson Squiers (6th season)
Returning letterwinners — Joe Schneider (sr.), Spencer Rea (sr.), Jacob Schlarmann (jr.), Parker Domeyer (soph.), Auden Recker (sr.), Jacob Schlarmann (soph.), Cassius McGrane (sr.), Spencer Rea (jr.), Joe Schneider (jr.), John Paul Grebner (jr.), Ryan Schlarmann (sr.), Sheldon Corkery (sr.), Isaac Westhoff (jr.).
Promising newcomers —– Danny Dudzik (fr.), Adam Gaul (fr.), Andrew Schlarmann (fr.), Cole Luensmann (fr.).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return the majority of last year’s team that was one of the fastest in the recent history of the program. The influx of talented freshmen should help Beckman in its first season as a member of the River Valley Conference.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (12th year)
Last season — The Comets finished sixth at the Iowa Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge. They scored 198 points and missed fifth by 20 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Payton Griebel (jr., 5th overall), Aidan Onken (sr., 18th), Ben Steinbeck (sr.), Kaden Guenther (jr.), Gabe Manders (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Connor Kilburg (fr.), Kyle Dunne (fr.).
Outlook — The Comets opened the season ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll. They return five runners with state experience. Griebel is coming off a standout season in track, where he ran a 4:29 mile and a 9:48 in the 3,200. Steinbeck and Onken are also coming off strong summer training. Griebel is the No. 1-ranked individual in Class 1A, while Onken is ninth.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jena Deaver (1st season)
Returning letterwinners — Ethan DeSotel (sr.), Trevor Klein (sr.), Andew Schmidt (jr.).
Promising newcomers —Wyatt Gregorich (fr.), Reiter Patzner (sr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks will have a small group of runners, but Deaver has been impressed by the senior leadership as well as the incoming freshmen in early season workouts.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (2nd year)
Last season — The Cougars finished 13th at the Iowa Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Adam Knepper (sr., 27th overall), Max Nadeau (sr., 70th), Lane Cook (soph., 120th), Ben Gehl (sr., 137th), Andrew Kaalberg (soph., 151st), Payton Feldmann (jr., 154th).
Other returning letterwinners — Eli Merfeld (soph.), Giovanni Vega-Vega (jr.), Sean Pry (sr.), Trenton Topping (soph.), Nathaniel Manternach (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Bradley Dolphin (fr.), Alec Cook (fr.), Reece Drew (jr.).
Outlook — The Cougars opened the season ranked No. 13 in Class 1A in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll. Knepper is ranked No. 13 individually. Cascade returns a wealth of experience, but depth is a key. If the Cougars stay healthy, they can be a top contender in late fall.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (17th season)
Last season — Keaton Reimer and Gavin Moser became the first state qualifiers in the history of the program, which dates to 2000.
Returning state qualifiers — Moser (35th overall), Reimer (38th).
Other top runners — Erik Flores (sr.), Jesus Tabora-Laura (soph.), Jackson Patino (sr.), Nathan Meier (sr.), Blake Ihde (sr.), Elliot Brown (sr.).
Outlook — Clayton Ridge continues its ascent as a program by appearing in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches preseason poll at No. 16 in Class 1A. The Eagles have added depth to the 1-2 punch of Moser and Reimer, who opened the season ranked 19th and 21st, respectively, in their class.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (5th year)
Top runners — Conner Deforest (fr.), Breckin Downey (jr.), Jacob Nabb (soph.), Mason Smith (fr.), Jayden Koos (sr.), Kyle Simmons (fr.), Max Natz (fr.).
Outlook — The Cardinals had only two seniors in their top eight in a season-opening run at Dubuque on Tuesday. Deforest finished 13th in his high school debut against the likes of Cascade, Dubuque Wahlert and DeWitt Central.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Co-coaches — Pat Meehan & Shane Kirchoff
Last season — The Wildcats finished second at the Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — George Livingston (60th overall), Matthew Schaul (75th), Arion Rave (96th), Toby Grimm (147th).
Other runners — Brady Eike, Kenyon Baker.
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley opened the season ranked No. 8 in Class 1A but graduated its top three runners in Cy Huber (ninth at state), Nolan Ries (12th) and Michael Schaul (32nd). All of the runners are underclassmen, so the Wildcats’ future looks promising.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Dale Meyer (10th season)
Returning letterwinners —Zach Wenger (jr.), Jase Turnis (soph.), Nolan Mensen (sr.), Alex Steffen (jr.), Braden Wenger (soph.), Nick Mensen (jr.), Dominic Mastin (jr.), Gabe Quint (jr.), Ashton Chesmore (soph.)
Promising newcomer — Trent Menard.
Outlook — The Hawks return all seven starters from a year ago, and Meyer has been impressed by their work ethic in early workouts. West Delaware’s roster includes four seniors, eight juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen.
