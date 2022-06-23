Blake Bussan proved to be clutch on the mound time and time again for the Cuba City baseball team this season.
The senior pitcher came on in relief during last Wednesday’s state semifinal win over top-ranked Amherst before pitching 6 2/3 innings in the title game as the Cubans went on to win their first-ever state baseball championship.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week pitched nine innings the week prior during the sectionals.
“When Blake is on the mound, he is giving us the opportunity to win games,” Cuba City coach Steve Graber said. “He has done a great job this year of working out of tough situations and he’s just thrown really well for us.”
During the sectional final, Bussan got out of a bases loaded, no-out jam in the first inning.
“He loves the game,” Graber said. “The bigger the moment, the bigger he plays.”
Bussan said that he thrives on the pressure that comes with pitching in high-pressure situations.
“It was pretty nerve-racking, but I know I just had to throw strikes and my guys behind me would do the rest,” he said.
Bussan earned the save in the semifinal against Amherst, facing three batters and striking out one.
“We came into state as the only unranked team, so we had nothing to lose,” he said. “We knew if we played a fundamentally sound game that we could beat anyone.”
Bussan started the championship game against St. Croix Falls and nearly pitched the entire game. He finished with five strikeouts while giving up seven hits and three earned runs as the Cubans won, 8-4.
“We didn’t have Kobe (Vosberg available to pitch) and they didn’t have their ace, so we knew it was anyone’s game,” Bussan said. “I ran out of pitches with two outs in the seventh, so I got to watch the final out from the dugout. I knew Mason (Reese) would go in there and shut it down. When we got the final out, it was just the best feeling ever. It was the perfect ending.”
Bussan spent a lot of time working on his pitching and his unique sidearmed delivery made him hard to forget. He also varied his styles, mixing in quick pitches, leg kicks and long pauses.
“I just found it really helpful when it came to messing with batters’ timing,” Bussan said. “I loved when they would get frustrated or when the other fans would start heckling me about it. It just gave me more energy and the rest of my team fed off of that.”
Bussan batted third in the Cubans’ lineup and led the team in RBIs. He finished the season batting .430.
“Blake’s bat was just as valuable to us as his arm,” Graber said. “He did a lot of great things for us.”
Bussan plans to try out for the baseball team at UW-Platteville next fall.
“I would love to continue playing,” he said. “It’s a game that I’ve loved for a long time.”
