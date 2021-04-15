A pair of Dubuque Youth Hockey Association teams captured championships at the Challenge Cup tournaments in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this weekend.
The Dubuque bantam squad defeated Cedar Rapids, 2-1, on Cody Sweeney’s shootout goal to take the 14U division. Dubuque’s pee wee team topped Mason City, 5-2, for the 12U title.
The bantam squad included: Bryce Bechen, Blake Henkels, Carter Kerkenbush, Nolan Kretz, Cody Kruser, Dima Kurtz, Hayden Loewenberg, Callen Messerich, Cole Neece, Jonah Oberfoell, Nick Ruiz, Sammy Ruiz, Tate Schope, Blake Sieverding, Colton Stoll and Cody Sweeney. Chad Remakel served as the head coach and Joe Steuck as the assistant.
The pee wee squad included: Alex Waddick, Ethan Waddick, Liam Henry, Ben Zick, Eddie Turza, Daylon Hendrix, T.J. Mosley, Max Smith, Elsie Sookochoff, Cooper Smith, Bodey Bright, Elliott Trausch and Owen Trausch. Frank Turza and Braden Waddick served as co-head coaches.