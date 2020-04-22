In separate video conference calls Tuesday morning, the leaders of the Illinois High School Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association each decided to cancel all spring state tournaments in their respective states.
But, both left open the door for spring sports to hold forms of competition to give athletes a form of closure.
The decisions follow last week’s announcement by governors in both states to close schools through the end of the academic year because of the global coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union canceled all of their spring sports and suspended the summer sports seasons of baseball and softball.
The IHSA sanctions spring state tournaments in girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track & field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball. The WIAA offers the spring sports of baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track & field.
“We support the decision by Governor (J.B.) Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release announcing his state’s decision. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
The IHSA also suspended summer contact days, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. The board of directors will then reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.
“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” Anderson said. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.
“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events. Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”
The WIAA will allow 30 days of summer contact for spring coaches, but they must include members of the 2020 graduating class. Spring sport coaches can continue with virtual coaching until the conclusion of the respective state tournament.
The 30 days of coach contact would allow spring sports teams and opportunity to come together for competitions. Schools would be allowed to schedule competition opportunities to provide some closure for athletes, but only if it is deemed safe by state officials.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said his board’s thoughts are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities, especially the seniors.
“We want to extend our sincere empathy and regrets to all the student-athletes and coaches that have worked hard in anticipation of participating in sports this spring, particularly the seniors,” he said in a press release. “The Board of Control and executive staff have been resolute in their hopes to preserve some chance to play one more time, and it is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes.
“We thank Gov. Evers and all the leading health officials and health care workers for their leadership and guidance during this unprecedented period in our history. We share in the responsibility to assist in the efforts to control the spread of this virus. When the time is right, we will play again.”