University of Dubuque's Alexis Bedier goes for a kill as University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Claudia Johnson (left) and Madelyn Cooley try for the block during their non-conference volleyball matchup at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Alexis Bedier (left) and Alexis Adkins make a block during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Ashlee Adler goes for a kill during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Katie Wright dives for a serve serve during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Alexis Bedier goes for a kill as University of Wisconsin-Platteville's Claudia Johnson (left) and Madelyn Cooley try for the block during their non-conference volleyball matchup at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Alexis Bedier (left) and Alexis Adkins make a block during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Ashlee Adler goes for a kill during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
University of Dubuque's Katie Wright dives for a serve serve during their non-conference volleyball matchup with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville at the University of Dubuque on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
It felt like a five-setter from the very beginning.
And with the way both teams have been playing, it’s no surprise it went the distance.
Off to scorching starts to the seasons, UW-Platteville and the University of Dubuque treated a boisterous Stolz Sports Center crowd to a treat on Tuesday in the Spartans’ home opener.
Recommended for you
In a back-and-forth affair throughout, the Pioneers clipped the Spartans in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 15-9.
Returning first-team all-WIAC hitter Emma Carlson led the Pioneers with 16 kills, Bri Gartner tallied 16 digs and Sam Rossetti dished out 42 assists.
UW-P, receiving votes in the latest AVCA Division III poll, has now reeled off seven straight wins after losing its season-opener in a similar five-set slugfest and moved to 7-1 on the season.
“It’s always fun to get tested at the beginning of the season to see what kind of grit we have inside of us and how aggressive we’ll play when the game is tight,” UW-P coach Samanta Birkicht said. “Our girls did a really good job of not backing down and playing timid.”
UD’s Emma Powell, who reached the 1,000-career mark in kills and digs during the Wisconsin Lutheran Tournament over the weekend, led the Spartans with 17 kills on Tuesday. Fellow senior Katie Wright, who also reached 1,000 digs, paced UD with 16 more on Tuesday. Ashlyn McGinnis tallied 23 assists for the Spartans.
UD, coming off two straight losing campaigns, was looking for its best start to the season since 2019 when it won the American Rivers Conference Tournament.
The Spartans fell to 6-3 on the season.
UD reeled off six of the final eight points to claim a tightly-contested opening set that featured three lead changes and saw the score deadlocked seven times. Powell’s kill sealed it for the Spartans.
UW-P used a 5-0 run in the second set to break open a 9-9 tie and strung together eight straight points after UD rallied to tie it at 15-15 to knot it up at one set apiece.
The Pioneers jumped out to a 7-3 in the third set only to see the Spartans take 12 of the next 14 points to seize a 15-9 advantage. UD held an 18-13 advantage before UW-P spouted off a 12-7 rally of its own to claim a 2-1 advantage in the match.
Behind Powell’s ace, UD built a 6-1 lead in the fourth, grew it to an eight-point advantage and led wire-to-wire to send it to a decisive fifth and final set.
“We just said at that point that we don’t care what mistakes we make just as long as they’re aggressive ones,” Birkicht said. “Dubuque fans were loud and there were a lot of them here. We knew the one way to quiet that down in our heads was to just play hard together.”
Knotted at 4-4 in the fifth and final set, the Pioneers used a 7-1 run before closing it out, 15-9.