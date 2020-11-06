Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
WEST DELAWARE (10-1) at NORTH SCOTT (6-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — According to VarsityBound, these teams have not met in at least the last 13 seasons, if ever. Now their first meeting will decide one of the four spots in the state semifinals. Eighth-ranked West Delaware has been virtually unstoppable this season, scoring at least 35 points in 10 of 11 games. Further, the Hawks have scored 40 or more points eight times, topped 50 points six times and reached 60 points twice. No. 9 North Scott had at least three games canceled this season and is averaging 28.9 points per game. The Lancers’ only loss came to Class 4A quarterfinalist Pleasant Valley in Week 2. North Scott beat fifth-ranked Davenport Assumption, 13-10, in its third-round playoff game. West Delaware’s only loss came on the road to Decorah. The Hawks routed No. 3 Washington, 47-14, in the third round. If North Scott has any hopes of beating West Delaware, it must somehow find a way to stop the 1-2 rushing combination of quarterback Jared Voss (1,265 yards, 28 touchdowns) and running back Wyatt Voelker (1,131 yards, 15 TDs).
TH prediction — West Delaware 42, North Scott 28
WISCONSIN
LANCASTER (4-2) at MINERAL POINT (4-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Mineral Point won, 33-7, in Week 9 before winning, 35-28, in the second round of the playoffs.
Outlook — The two teams that battled for the SWAL title last year finally meet, again to close the regular season. Both teams have high hopes for the postseason, but first they must get past their new rival. The Flying Arrows certainly will be up for this game after losing twice to the Pointers last year. Lancaster is coming off a 29-22 win over Prairie du Chien. Mineral Point, coming off a 28-19 victory over River Valley and set for homecoming, is playing just its second game since early October.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 28, Lancaster 24
PLATTEVILLE (2-4) at DARLINGTON (3-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Platteville turned around an 0-3 start to the season with wins in two of its last three games and hopes to keep that going against a Darlington team that has won consecutive games over Lancaster and Potosi/Cassville. With a chance to end the regular season on a winning note, expect both teams to try to establish the line of scrimmage early — whichever team is best able to do so will come away with a win.
TH prediction — Darlington 34, Platteville 20
IOWA-GRANT (1-4) at BOSCOBEL (1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Boscobel has played just one game over the last month and is coming off a 42-6 loss to Platteville. Iowa-Grant has scrambled to find a number of backup options for contests this year. Both teams hope to build some momentum as they close out the regular season, although Boscobel has a game scheduled next week, the first round of the playoffs, to make up for games lost this season to COVID-19-related reasons.
TH prediction — Iowa-Grant 22, Boscobel 16
SEASON RECORD (LAST WEEK)
O’Neill: 35-12 (4-2)