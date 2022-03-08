Julia Gehl and Audrey Biermann appear poised for another big running season.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Gehl ran the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 40.48 seconds to place third at the prestigious Dickinson Relays on Monday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Gehl added an 11th-place finish in the 1,500 in 5:04.44.
Western Dubuque’s Biermann, who won four state titles at last year’s state track meet, was third in the 400 in 59.96.
Hempstead’s Keelee Leitzen was13th in the 3,000 in 11:24.70.
The Mustangs’ Emily Klein was 24th in the 60-meter dash (8.36), Mya Curry was 42nd in the 60 hurdles (10.80) and 19th in the 400 (1:05.75), and Emma Hilkin finished 37th in the 200 (28.98). Teammates Ellie Hermiston (2:39.79) and Evie Henneberry (2:40.22) finished 26th and 30th, respectively, in the 800.
Hempstead’s 4x200 relay of Klein, Natasha Freiburger, Emma Hilkin and Maddie Leeser was 18th in 1:55.54, and the 4x800 (Henneberry, Isabel Brauhn, Hermiston and Mylee Lange) was 17th in 10:59.89.
Hempstead’s Alayna Darter won the wheelchair 100 (51.85) and 400 (1:41.26).
Western Dubuque’s Madison Maahs was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 6 ½ inches. Teammate Taryn Penney was 13th at 34-3 ½.
Brynn Walters was 14th in the 60 (8.21), and Ava Ramler was 30th (28.72) and Sammy Recker (29.27) was 46th in the 200. Alyssa Klein took 32nd in the 1,500 in 5:28.30.
The 4x200 relay of Erica Ernzen, Walters, Sammy Recker and Biermann finished fifth in 1:50.01. The quartet of Ashley Willenborg, Gabby Kaiser, Mallory Feldman and Kaitlyn Thole placed 14th in the 4x400 in 4:30.56, and Klein, Kaiser, Olivia Thul and Thole were 22nd in the 4x800 (11:12.22).
West Delaware’s Juliette Weber (10.26) was 19th in the 60 hurdles. The Hawks’ 4x400 relay of Makayla Gasper, Jaci Bries, Josie McMahon and Kirstyn Kolbet was 25th in 4:43.13.