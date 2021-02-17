The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Wednesday its plans to conduct spring sports as originally scheduled.
The WIAC offers baseball, women’s golf, men’s and women’s outdoor track & field, softball and women’s tennis in the spring.
“I am extremely excited that our spring sports student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete after experiencing a shortened season a year ago,” WIAC commissioner Danielle Harris said in a statement announcing the decision. “I would like to thank UW-System President Tommy G. Thompson, as well as all of our chancellors and administrators for their tireless work in making this possible.”
The WIAC seasons will include non-conference competitions, and each sport will conduct championship series. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Sports Science Institute Resocialization Guidelines, as well as state, institutional and local health and safety guidelines.
The WIAC will announce spectator rules at a later date.
Maahs moving up charts — Western Dubuque graduate Megan Maahs moved into the No. 20 spot on the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball scoring chart with 1,038 points. The senior is within striking distance of passing No. 19 scorer Cindy Harms, who has 1,045 points.
CCIW honors Birt — The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin named Millikin University senior Bradan Birt as its wrestler of the week on Tuesday. The Epworth, Iowa, native who prepped at Western Dubuque High School won his second-straight 165-pound title at the conference championship on Saturday. It was Birt’s fourth individual conference title following wins at 149 pounds in 2018 and 157 pounds in 2019.
Birt finished 3-0 at the tournament, beginning with a fall in 55 seconds against Elmhurst’s Joe Carinfella, followed by another fall in 16 seconds over Carthage’s Quinn Hoopman. Birt won the title by technical fall (16-0) over North Central’s Rafael Roman. The Big Blue won their second straight team title with a score of 153.5.
Birt’s brother, Tristan Birt, won his third CCIW title by taking the 157 pound weight class. He defeated Cole Cervantes of North Central, 11-4, in the finals after two major decisions in the earlier rounds.
WIAC honors Digman —The WIAC named UW-LaCrosse junior Skye Digman as its women’s indoor field athlete of the week. The Platteville, Wis., native won the shot put with a heave of 42 feet, 11 inches and weight throw with a toss of 58-10 3/4 in UW-La Crosse’s dual at UW-River Falls on Feb. 13. She ranks first on the NCAA Division III honor roll in the weight throw and ninth in the shot put with those two throws.
Eniola claims A-R-C honor — The American Rivers Conference on Monday named University of Dubuque junior Vanessa Eniola as its women’s basketball player of the week and women’s athlete of the week. She scored 18 points off the bench, hit the game winning 3-point basket with 10 seconds remaining in the contest and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 69-67 victory over Luther.
Clarke’s McFarland feted — The Heart of America Conference named Clarke University’s Travis McFarland as its baseball player of the week. He went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 5-4 victory over William Carey in Louisiana.
Wahlert grads shine at Iowa State Classic — Maddy Nilles, a former Dubuque Wahlert state champion who attends North Dakota State University, won the weight throw at the Iowa State Classic indoor meet this weekend in Ames, Iowa. She threw 71 feet, 9½ inches.
Libby Wedewer, a freshman who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, helped the University of Northern Iowa women’s 4x400 team place fourth. The squad ran a 3:55.64.
Edmondson 3rd at Big Ten Invitational — The University of Iowa’s Claire Edmondson, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, finished third in the mile in 5:13.46 at the Hawkeye Big Ten Invitational on Friday.
Offerman to Wartburg — Nick Offerman, a senior at Dyersville Beckman, will continue his baseball career at Wartburg College in the fall. He batted .338 (25-for-74) with six doubles, a triple and 21 RBIs in 22 games for the Trailblazers last summer.
Konrardy to Coe — Jacob Konrardy, a senior at Dubuque Senior, will continue his soccer career at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He tallied five assists in 21 games as a sophomore and had his junior season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lutgen to Clarke — Melanie Lutgen, a Dyersville Beckman senior who competes for the Moser School of Dance & Gymnastics, signed a national letter of intent to join the Clarke dance team in the fall.