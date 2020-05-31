A brief look at former Dubuque Fighting Saints who played minor league professional hockey this season:
AHL
Blake Hillman — The second-year pro defenseman had one assist in 12 games split between the Grand Rapids Griffins and Stockton Heat. He also tallied 1 goal and 13 points in 35 games for Toledo of the ECHL.
Joey Keane — The third-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this season. The defenseman had 8 goals and 30 points for the Rangers’ top affiliate in Hartford, then added 1 goal and 7 points in 9 games for the Hurricanes’ top affiliate in Charlotte. He was recently named to the AHL’s all-rookie team.
Seamus Malone — The rookie forward had 4 goals and 5 points in 35 games for the Utica Comets. He also played a pair of games for Kalamazoo of the ECHL.
John Stevens — The third-year pro forward recorded 6 goals and 14 points in 40 games split between the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the Utica Comets. He was traded to Utica on Jan. 10.
ECHL
Jacob Benson — The first-year pro forward had 5 goals and 10 points in 18 games for the Tulsa Oilers after being called up from Knoxville of the SPHL. He had 18 points in 24 games for the Ice Bears.
Brett Boeing — The rookie forward scored 9 goals and 20 points in 40 games for the Toledo Walleye.
Garrett Cecere — The second-year pro defenseman had 2 goals and 5 points in 24 games for the Reading Royals.
Zach Diamantoni — The second-year pro forward tallied 9 goals and 29 points in 61 games for the Kalamazoo Wings.
Frankie DiChiara — The forward produced 22 goals and 59 points in 59 games for the Reading Royals in his third full season of pro hockey.
Michael Downing — In his fourth year of pro, the defenseman had 3 goals and 10 points in 24 games for the Florida Everblades. He also played 6 games for the San Jose Sharks’ top affiliate in the AHL.
J.D. Dudek — The rookie forward tallied 2 goals and 12 points in 27 games for the Worcester Railers.
Shane Eiserman — The second-year pro forward played one game for the Norfolk Admirals.
Josh Elmes — A fifth-year pro defenseman, he had 5 assists in 53 games for the Rapid City Rush.
Eric Freschi — The third-year pro forward played 2 games for the Wichita Thunder.
Robby Jackson — The first-year pro forward had 19 goals and 40 points in 57 games for the Tulsa Oilers. He also played four games without a point for San Antonio of the AHL.
Jordan Klimek — The second-year pro defenseman posted 5 goals and 13 points in 30 games for the South Carolina Stingrays.
Sasha Larocque — The rookie defenseman had 1 goal and 9 points in 40 games for the Utah Grizzlies.
Kyle McKenzie — The third-year pro defenseman scored 1 goal and 6 points in 39 games for the Worcester Railers and played 2 games without a point for the Wheeling Nailers.
Peter Quenneville — In his fifth pro season, he had 24 goals and 58 points in 51 games for the Rapid City Rush. A forward, he also skated in seven games but didn’t score for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.
Hayden Shaw — The rookie defenseman tallied 4 goals and 13 points in 31 games for the Jacksonville IceMen. He also played 9 games for Manitoba of the AHL.
Tyler Spezia — The second-year pro forward had 10 goals and 20 points in 21 games for the Toledo Walleye. He also had 6 goals and 9 points in 22 games for Grand Rapids of the AHL.
Colton Saucerman — The fourth-year pro defenesman had 7 goals and 22 points in 55 games for the Idaho Steelheads.
Mike Szmatua — The second-year pro had 20 goals and 49 points in 56 games for the Adirondack Thunder. The forward also scored two goals in four games for GKS Tychy in Poland.
Jeff Taylor — In his third professional season, the defenseman had 2 goals and 8 points in 23 games for the Maine Mariners. He also had 4 assists in 10 games for Hartford of the AHL.
Shane Walsh — A right wing in his fourth pro season, he had 14 goals and 30 points in 44 games for the Worcester Railers. He also played 2 games and had two assists for the Jacksonville IceMen.
EUROPE
Jonatan Asplund — The second-year pro defenseman had 2 goals and 9 points in 26 games split between three teams —Vasby IK, Vallentuna BK and Lindlovens — in the top Swedish pro league.
Viktor Bovbel — The second-year pro forward had 4 goals and 10 points in 56 games for Shakhter Soligorsk in his native Belarus.
Cody Bradley — A four-year pro forward scored 4 goals and 6 points in 22 games for AIK in Sweden.
Milos Bubela — The fourth-year pro forward had 7 goals and 22 points in 38 games for HC Banska Bystrica in his native Slovakia. He represented his country in the 2018 Olympics.
Matt Caito — In his fourth full season as a pro, the defenseman tallied 8 goals and 43 points in 59 games for KooKoo in Finland’s top pro league. He was honored as the Finnish Elite League’s defenseman of the year.
Makai Holdener — The three-year pro forward recorded 16 goals and 32 points in 48 games split between HC La Chaux-de-Fonds and EHC Biel-Bienne in Switzerland.
Ben Johansson — The fifth-year pro goalie posted a 3.08 goals against average and .906 save percentage for Sollentuna of the Swedish Division I league.
Patrick Kudla — The second-year pro defenseman had 4 goals and 9 points in 33 games with HC Litvinov in the top Czech league.
Matias Maccelli — The Arizona Coyotes prospect led Finland’s top pro league in rookie scoring with 30 points, including 13 goals, in 43 games for Ilves before being named the Finnish Elite League’s rookie of the year. The forward also represented Finland at the World Junior Championships. He played 26 games for his country and had 6 goals and 19 points. Maccelli recently signed an entry level contract with the Coyotes, who drafted him last summer.
Petter Makitalo — The fourth-year pro forward scored 13 goals and 31 points in 27 games for Pitea in Sweden’s top pro league.
Niklas Nevalainen — The third-year pro defenseman scored 2 goals among his 13 points in 55 games for Sport, which competes in Finland’s top pro league.
Kevin Reich — The third-year pro goaltender went 10-5 with a 2.49 goals against average and .919 save percentage for EHC Munchen.
Vinny Saponari — In his seventh pro season, the forward registered 8 goals and 31 points in 50 games for the Krefeld Pinguine of the German Elite League.
Santeri Virtanen — The second-year pro forward, a Winnipeg Jets prospect, had 4 goals and 10 points in 35 games for SaiPa in Finland’s top pro league.
SOUTHERN PRO HOCKEY LEAGUE
Brian Bowen — The forward tallied 30 goals and 58 points in 46 games for the Fayetteville Marksmen in his second full season as a pro.
Artt Brey — The rookie goalie posted a 3.13 goals against average and .907 save percentage for the Birmingham Bulls. He went 10-14-4.
Rob Darrar — The second-year pro forward scored 19 goals and 45 points in 46 games for the Huntsville Havoc.
Hayden Stewart — The third-year pro goalie went 10-10-4 in a season split between the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem.
Matt Stoia — The rookie defenseman had 1 goal and 2 points in 15 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts after being called up from Port Huron of the FPHL.
FEDERAL PROSPECTS LEAGUE
John Doherty — The forward had 2 goals in 1 game played for the Delaware Thunder.
Zack Zulanycz — In his fourth year as a pro, the forward tallied 15 goals and 46 points in 43 games for the Port Huron Prowlers.