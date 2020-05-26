Dubuque’s annual tennis spectacular, the Mississippi Valley Open, is hoping to takeover city tennis courts for a 52nd edition starting July 13.
However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing recommendations, organizers realize there must be certain steps taken and decisions made to determine if the tournament can safely be held as scheduled this summer.
“We’re just not sure,” said Dishon Deering, entering his sixth year as MVO tournament director. “(Hempstead girls tennis coach) Sara Loetscher, she’s a doctor and our health expert. We spoke and we’re not sure about canceling. We’re going to have a meeting soon to determine what our options are. Obviously, we’d like to hold the tournament as planned.”
Deering said he believes a decision will come by mid-June, within a month before the tournament is scheduled to begin. If it’s held, it appears it could be limited to Iowa players only, a big hit to the quality of competition that usually comes from surrounding states.
“It really looks like the tournament will be closed off to Iowa players only,” Deering said. “The Mississippi Valley really prides itself on the out-of-state travel and competition, but it looks like under today’s circumstances and to avoid any extra dangers to our players, that it would probably get limited to Iowa players only this year.”
While singles play wouldn’t require many changes to the rules, Deering couldn’t say whether it would be deemed safe to hold a doubles bracket.
“The (United States Tennis Association) has given us guidelines for state play,” Deering said. “It’s pretty much going to be somewhat normal, but I wouldn’t expect any shaking hands at the net. Other than that, you can pretty much play tennis because it’s pretty distant. We won’t be shaking hands at the net out of respect and we’ll definitely take the proper precautions. But as far as doubles, I’m not sure. We’ll have to discuss that because that’s a different story.”
Location could be another issue. The tournament uses courts throughout the city such as at the local high schools and parks, with the Dubuque Golf & Country Club serving as the tournament’s home base.
“Location could be another issue barring possible construction at the country club,” said Deering, referring to an update to the club courts that had been scheduled. “There’s many questions and asterisks, and while I can’t say for sure right now, we’d definitely like to put it on.”
With the spring prep tennis season lost due to the pandemic, Deering and other organizers are hoping to do everything in their power to provide a tournament in the city this summer.
“Absolutely we want that for them,” Deering said. “I’ve seen the city tennis teams on social media have video tributes to their players and seasons, and it’s a sad situation. I’ve spoken to parents myself and I’ve tried to get them to understand that the season may be ended, but tennis continues. You can play tennis recreationally or in tournaments until you’re in your 80s. Just because the season ended, there’s still opportunities to play and hopefully we’ll be able to give them one.”