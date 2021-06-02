EPWORTH, Iowa — It nearly went from bad to complete disaster just a few minutes in.
Less than 10 minutes later, it was a completely different game. And a historical win.
Sydney Hill and Leah Digmann scored goals 3 minutes and 35 seconds apart early in the first half, and Western Dubuque rallied past Benton Community, 3-2, in a Class 2A regional semifinal on Wednesday at Buchman Field.
Western Dubuque (7-9) snapped an eight-game losing streak and advanced to play at No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock (15-2) — a 9-0 victor over Decorah — in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“People really don’t take us seriously. They don’t think WD girls soccer is good enough and they doubt us all the time,” Hill said. “Our motive is to show them we’re better than they think. Everyone is all about football or baseball because those sports go to state, but it’s our time to show that we can go to state.”
WD has never qualified for the state tournament. In fact, it had never reached the regional final prior to this season.
“We knew we had what it took all year to get to this point, we just had to remember. And we remembered what it took,” WD coach Cece Zangara said. “We’ve never been this close to state. We know Waverly is going to be a tall order, but we’re ready for it.”
It took a rollercoaster ride to get there, though.
Benton (7-10) took a 1-0 lead just 120 seconds in as Shakayla Lamer put a shot past WD goalkeeper Faith Krapfl. Mere moments later, Digmann slammed into Benton goalkeeper Sami Yardley, knocking her to the ground for what could have easily been a straight red card — which would have forced WD to play short-handed for the final 76 minutes.
Instead, no cards were flashed and play continued.
“It could have gone really bad, but I thought we bounced back well,” Digmann said. “Usually when we go down it doesn’t look good for us, but we overcame that and did what we had to do.”
It didn’t take long at all, either.
Hill knocked home a rebound off the post at the 6-minute mark. Digmann headed home a cross from Maci Simon at 9:35 to give WD the lead for good.
Digmann scored a key insurance goal 4:37 into the second half and WD had plenty of chances to tack on more before Benton trimmed the lead back to one at 54:19 on Lamer’s second goal of the match.
Krapfl finished with six saves for Western Dubuque.