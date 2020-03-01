MADISON, Wis. — Alex Birchman found the win to heal a broken heart.
Rhett Koenig put himself in position to potentially join rare company in a few years.
Fennimore’s Birchman, the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up at 126 pounds last year, knocked off the defending 132-pound champion while Prairie du Chien’s Koenig won his first state title as a freshman.
They were among seven area wrestlers going for state titles at the Wisconsin state wrestling tournament on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer won the Pointers’ 51st state championship, while Tyler Hannah added a second state title — and third ever — for Prairie du Chien.
Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger (113) and Fennimore’s Aaron Ragels (220) were runners-up in Division 3; Belmont/Platteville’s Will Schaeffer (182) took silver in Division 2.
Birchman lost a 3-0 decision to Coleman’s Caleb Gross in last year’s 126-pound state final. That loss was the motivator that led to Saturday’s 8-6 victory over defending champ Max Schwabe, of Stratford, in the 132 final.
“Last year I was pretty disappointed, but more it drove me to work harder during the offseason,” said Birchman, who finished his season 38-11 and won Fennimore’s seventh state title. “Every practice, every sprint, everything; there was the little thought in the back of your head that this makes you push harder.”
Birchman was rarely in danger in his final.
He used a takedown and added two back points to take a quick 4-0 lead in the first. He tacked on a pair of reversals in the second period and held off Schwabe in the third.
“It’s pretty awesome, but I feel the real enjoyment comes from seeing (yourself) improve every day and then keep working towards that goal. That whole journey,” Birchman said.
Springer became Mineral Point’s first state champ since Robby Chubb won title No. 50 in 2014. He pinned Chetek-Weyerhauser/Prairie Farms’ William Peters in 1:48 to win the 160 crown.
“It’s pretty surreal,” said Springer, who ends his junior season 41-2. “You always talk about (winning the title), but once it happens, it feels great. Especially since we hadn’t had a state champ in a while. It feels good to break that.”
The Pointers have the second-most state champions in state history behind only Stoughton, which crowned its 52nd champion early Saturday.
Former Mineral Point coach Scott Schmitz, who retired after last season, was the Hall of Famer randomly drawn to present Springer his gold medal.
“I ran up to him after I won, but I didn’t expect him to be giving me the medal,” Springer said. “I wanted to win it for him and everybody back in Point.”
Koenig rallied out of an early deficit before securing a golden takedown in sudden victory to win the Division 2 113-pound state championship.
Koenig, a freshman, won a 7-5 decision over Portage’s Chase Beckett on the strength of a takedown with 25 seconds remaining in the sudden-death overtime period.
“I’ve been down early a couple times before to him, I’ve lost twice to him before,” said Koenig, who ends the season 51-7. “I was pretty calm going in and I just knew if I stuck to my stuff I would end up going out on top.”
Koenig became just the second state champion in program history. Mike Lenzendorf won the Blackhawks’ only other state title, claiming gold at heavyweight in 2005.
“It’s crazy,” Koenig said. “I’ve been thinking about it for a while now and it’s just crazy.”
While it’s still far too early to look ahead, Koenig at least put himself in position for a potential run at four state titles by securing the first. Only 18 wrestlers have won four WIAA state wrestling championships.
Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole won the Division 1 160-pound title Saturday night to become the WIAA’s 18th four-time state champion.
“Keep working in the offseason,” Koenig said. “Don’t slow down now. I’ve got to keep on going.”
Hannah, a four-time state medalist who wrestled for Viroqua the previous three seasons, won a 4-1 decision in tiebreaker-1 over Wrightstown’s Quincy Klister in the 195 final. Hannah, who was the 195 runner-up last year, escaped from bottom in tiebreaker-1 and then countered Klister for a takedown before riding out the second 30-second period. Hannah capped his senior season with a perfect 53-0 record.
Lancaster’s Bontreger suffered a heart-breaking loss in the finals for the second consecutive year — by the same margin and to the same opponent.
Remington nearly had a late tilt for the go-ahead score, but Cameron’s Tanner Gerber fought out of it and held off Remington for an 11-8 decision in the Division 3 113-pound final.
Gerber beat Bontreger, 6-3, in last year’s 106 title match. Bontreger was 93-4 over the last two years, with a pair of silver medals.
Schaefer lost a 7-2 decision to Luxemburg-Casco’s Reece Worachek in the 182 final and finished his senior season 40-7.
Ragels was pinned by Edgar’s Ethan Heil in 1:38 in the 220 final. Ragels, a senior, ends the season 34-4.
The seven area finalists were joined on the medal stand by 10 other area wrestlers.
In Division 3, Fennimore’s Mason Lull (145) won a 6-2 decision over Mishicot’s Kolton Tesarik in his third-place match. The Golden Eagles’ Nick Blaschke (160) was fourth, and Aidan Nutter claimed fifth at 138 for his third podium finish.
Mineral Point’s Mason Hughes (182) and Lancaster’s Dustin Wolf (195) also won fifth-place matches.
In the Division 2 consolation finals, Prairie du Chien’s Matt Rogge (132) won a 4-0 decision over Amery’s Jordan Penard in his third-place match.
The Blackhawks’ Traeton Saint (160) and Bradyn Saint (170), and Belmont/Platteville’s Michael Douglas (285) won fifth-place matches.