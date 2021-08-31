Ellie Meyer won the individual title in 20 minutes and 35 seconds, and Ellie Kirby was fourth in 21:25 to lead Dubuque Wahlert to the team championship at the Bruess Invitational on Monday in Monroe, Wis.
Lilah Takes (22:32) was 12th for Wahlert, which outpaced New Glarus/Monticello, 40-60, to win the six-team event.
Alana Duggan (14th place, 22:41) and Josie Belken (19th, 23:34) rounded out Wahlert’s scoring. Katie Cushman (21st, 24:04) and Anna Van Otterloo (23rd, 24:07) did not factor into Wahlert’s scoring. .
Wahlert’s boys team was fifth behind a fifth-place finish from Carter Hancock, who crossed the line in 17:53.
New Glarus/Monticello won the team title over Mount Horeb, 72-76.
Oregon (98) was third, followed by host Monroe (102). The Golden Eagles scored 109 points.
Nolan Martineau (18:47) was 12th, Gabe Auer (20:04) was 27th, Joe Chapman (20:16) was 31st, Walter Freund (20:28) placed 34th, and Wilson Oberfoell (21:07) finished in 42nd place.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Galena 211, West Carroll 396 — At Thomson, Ill.: Will Soat earned medalist honors with a 48 as the Pirates won at Sandburr Run Golf Course.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Galena 199, West Carroll 253 — At Lanark, Ill.: Ayden Wells shot 44 to lead the Pirates past West Carroll at Lake Carroll Golf Course.