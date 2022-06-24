DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Owen Huehnergarth has been a run-producing machine for three years at Dyersville Beckman.
The senior catcher, who collected his 100th career RBI earlier this season, drove in eight more runs Thursday to spark the Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked Trailblazers to 10-0 and 11-1 mercy rule wins over Maquoketa in a WaMaC Conference doubleheader.
“The most important thing for me is getting a win, and fortunately we were able to beat them up a little bit to give our pitching a little rest for next week,” Huehnergarth said. “A lot of it has to do with the guys in front of me doing a great job getting on for me. They make my job easier.
“I do try to bear down a little more when I have guys in scoring position. The key is knowing the situation, looking for a good pitch to hit and catching a barrel. Then, just hit it hard somewhere.”
Huehnergarth entered Thursday tied for third in Class 2A with 34 RBIs, 12 behind Van Meter’s Reese Moore and one behind Pleasantville’s Trevor Daggett. Huehnergarth drove in 46 runs last summer, 25 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and eight as a freshman.
Beckman (20-10) went right to work in the bottom of the first inning of the opener. Luke Schieltz and Nate Offerman opened with singles and scored on Huehnergarth’s ground-rule double to straightaway centerfield. Another run scored on a wild pitch.
Huehnergarth delivered the big blow in a four-run second. Schieltz reached on a two-out error, Offerman singled, and Luke Sigwarth drove in a run with a fortunate-hop single before Huehnergarth belted a no-doubt three-run home run to right for a 7-0 cushion.
In the third, Logan Burchard singled and raced to third on an error, Lane Kramer walked, and Matthew Florence and Eli Kluesner followed with RBI singles.
Beckman had enough for the mercy rule in the fourth. Sigwarth led off with a single, Huehnergarth doubled inside the right field line, and Nick Schmidt made it 10-0 with a ground out to short.
Schmidt struck out six and allowed just three hits in the complete-game win. He featured a three-pitch mix — fastball, slider and curve.
“All three pitches I could throw for strikes at any time I wanted,” Schmidt said. “If I got up in the count, the hitters didn’t know what was coming. You give yourself a chance to be successful when you have three pitches like that.
“Scoring seven in the first two innings helped a ton. After that, I could relax, go out and have fun. I knew if I kept putting up zeros, we’d get the run rule, and we did.”
In the nightcap, Maquoketa (6-18) opened the scoring in the fifth when Caide Steffen reached on a two-out error. But Beckman responded by batting around and scoring eight in the bottom half. Sigwarth ripped a two-run triple, Burchard added a two-run single, Huehnergarth singled in one run, and three more scored on wild pitches.
In the sixth, Huehnergarth hit a two-run triple, and Spencer Rea ended the game via the mercy rule with an RBI single.
Burchard allowed four hits in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win.
Beckman completed a 5-1 week that included a sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg, a loss to Davenport Assumption and a win over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Maquoketa lost its eighth straight. In that stretch the Cardinals have been shut out three times and have been limited to one run on five occasions.
