Aliyah Carter’s prep volleyball career couldn’t conclude without a few more postseason honors.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Carter was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year when the annual honor teams were released Tuesday. Golden Eagles coach Lindsey Beaves and assistants were named the division’s coaching staff of the year.
Carter, who will continue her career next year at Kansas State, was a unanimous first-team pick along with Dubuque Hempstead’s Corinne Meier. Wahlert’s Grace Lueken also earned a first-team nod.
Carter is second in the state with 592 kills — a total that stands as the highest in each of the state’s top three enrollment classifications — and swung at a .361 average. Her 6.23 kills per set also ranks second in the state.
Hempstead’s Meier was fifth in the Valley Division with 333 kills, averaging 3.7 per set. Lueken was Wahlert’s second-leading hitter with 169 kills. She also had a team-high 26 aces and 35 total blocks.
Hempstead’s Leah Moeller and Wahlert’s Lauryn Montgomery earned second-team honors.
Western Dubuque, which ousted the Golden Eagles in last week’s Class 4A regional semifinal and advanced to next week’s state tournament, landed Madison Maahs, Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris on the Mississippi Division second team.
Dubuque Senior’s Emma Link was also a second-team pick in the Mississippi Division.
Hempstead’s Megan Hammerand and Morgan Hawkins; Wahlert’s Ella Pettinger and Rachel Eddy; Senior’s Katelyn Egan and Hannah Snyder; and Western Dubuque’s Ella Meyer and Kaylee Elgin earned honorable mention.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque 3, Buena Vista 2 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Kara Wright had 16 kills to lead five Spartans in double figures as Dubuque outlasted Buena Vista, 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11, in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
Darby Hawtrey had 14 kills, Grace Hintze chipped in 12, Shauna McAleer added 11 and Rylee Andresen recorded 10 as the Spartans (20-10) advanced to Thursday’s semifinal against crosstown rival Loras.
PREP HOCKEY
Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 2 — At Mystique Ice Center: Dane Schope and Connor Lucas scored for the Devils, who dropped to 2-1 in the Midwest High School Hockey League.