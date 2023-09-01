09042021-udfootball10-jr.jpg
University of Dubuque running back Kallion Buckner (left) returns this season after rushing for 875 yards last fall.

 JESSICA REILLY / Telegraph Herald

Heading into Week 5 last season, the University of Dubuque sat at 1-3, putting its string of six consecutive winning seasons in serious jeopardy.

Spurred by an ensuing five-game winning streak, the Spartans not only prolonged that streak, but put themselves in the thick of an American Rivers Conference title chase.

