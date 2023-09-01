Heading into Week 5 last season, the University of Dubuque sat at 1-3, putting its string of six consecutive winning seasons in serious jeopardy.
Spurred by an ensuing five-game winning streak, the Spartans not only prolonged that streak, but put themselves in the thick of an American Rivers Conference title chase.
UD expects to contend near the top of the A-R-C again in 2023.
Here is a preview of the Spartans’ 2023 season:
Head coach — Stan Zweifel (14th season, 81-52)
Last season — 6-4 (6-2)
Returning offensive veterans — Wes Spitzmiller (Jr., 6-2, OL); Malik Scates (Sr. 6-4, OL); Jack Connors (Sr., 6-5, OL) Ben Gultig (Jr., 6-1, QB); Kallion Buckner (Jr., 5-9, RB); Nairo Langrus (Soph., 6-1, OL); Jamari Jenkins (Jr., 6-2, T); Za’Cameron Brice (Jr., 6-1, WR); Wade Sheets (Jr., 6-2, WR); Torre Butts Jr., (Sr., 6-1, WR); Hunter Preston (Jr., 5-10, WR); K.C. Moore (Sr., 6-1, QB); Kaleb Topping (Jr., 6-1, OL); Taylor Pilgrim (Soph., 5-11, OL); Charles Holifield (Jr., 6-2, OL); Logan House (Jr., 6-5, OL); Nathan Beneke (Jr., 6-2, TE); Connor Halla (Jr., 5-10, P); Liam Smith (Soph., 6-0, K); Dereck-Earl Saint-Hilaire (Soph., 6-2, WR); Benjamin Rodriguez (Jr., 6-2, QB); Jerry Jones (Jr., 5-7, RB); Evan Leggett (Soph., 6-2, QB); Chris Tolbert (Soph., 6-0, OL)
Returning defensive veterans — Brock Carter (Sr., 6-0, DB); Garrett Hertzfeldt (Sr., 6-3, DE); Ben Rashid (Sr., 6-2, LB); CJ Dean (Sr., 5-11, LB); Dalton Wood (Jr., 5-11, DB); La’Shawn Walker (Sr., 6-0, DB); Kobe Howell (Sr., 5-11, DB); Jalin Miller (Sr., 6-0, LB); Jerome Wilson (Jr., 6-0, LB); Jacob Garlick (Jr., 6-0, LB); Keion Dunlap (Jr., 6-1, DL); Quintrell Gary (Jr., 5-11, LB); Jesse Darkwa (Sr., 6-1, DL); Trevale Moe (Jr., 5-10, DB); Sam Vibral (Jr., 6-1, LB); Aiden Wilson (Jr, 5-10, DL); Davion Flentroy (Jr., 5-11, DB); Brock Wood (Soph., 6-1, LB); Dalton Creighton (Sr., 5-11, DL)
Outlook — The Spartans dropped three of their first four contests to open the 2022 season, but still found themselves with an outside shot at a conference title during the last week of the season. A five-game conference winning streak following an inauspicious start cemented UD’s seventh straight winning season. With eight all-conference players back in the fold in 2023, the Spartans look to not only continue their winning ways, but fight for the top spot in the American Rivers Conference. Second-team all-A-R-C QB Gultig ranked fourth in passing yards (2,266) and second in passing touchdowns (21). Fellow second-teamers Buckner (875 rushing yards) and Sheets (920 yards receiving) give the Spartans some dangerous options at the skill positions. In addition, UD brings back all-conference offensive lineman Connors and Spitzmiller to shore up what looks to be a well-rounded offense. Defensively, UD ranked third in the A-R-C last year, allowing 19.8 points per game. First-team all-conference lineman Hertzfedt, who racked up 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, fronts the six returning starters from the 2022 season. Wood, Brock and Dean are back as the three leading tacklers, as well as several others who ranked among the Spartans’ top 10 last year.
Schedule — Sept. 2: WITTENBERG UNIVERSITY; Sept. 9: UW-PLATTEVILLLE; Sept. 23: LORAS; Sept. 30: at Central; Oct. 7: NEBRASKA WESLEYAN: Oct. 14: at Wartburg; Oct. 21: BUENA VISTA; Oct. 28: at Simpson; Nov. 4: COE; Nov. 11: at Luther