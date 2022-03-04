Livestream: Duals will be streamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network ($10.99 subscription required).
DIVISION 2
Semifinal pairings: No. 1 Amery (7-1) vs. No. 4 Prairie du Chien (18-5), 10 a.m.; No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco (17-0) vs. No. 3 Winneconne (9-1), 10 a.m.
Championship match: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Outlook: Prairie du Chien is in the state’s final four for the third time in program history, all since 2000. Amery is the defending champion and is making just its second appearance in the tournament. Luxemburg-Casco is making its 18th appearance and first since 2018, and is seeking its 13th state championship. The Spartans won the title in their last trip to state. Winneconne made its first state appearance last season.
DIVISION 3
Semifinal pairings: No. 1 Coleman (16-1) vs. No. 4 Random Lake (12-6), 10 a.m.; No. 2 Fennimore (14-2) vs. No. 3 St. Croix Falls (9-1)
Championship match: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Outlook: Fennimore is in the tournament for the seventh time in program history, all coming over the last eight seasons. The Golden Eagles won championships in 2016 and 2019. St. Croix Falls is making its third appearance and first since back-to-back trips in 2018-19. Coleman is the returning state runner-up and is in the field for the third consecutive season and 16th time overall. The Cougars are seeking their 12th state dual title. Random Lake is making its 11th consecutive appearance and 13th overall.