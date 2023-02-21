Maquoketa left little doubt about which community can be considered the Class 1A bowling capital of Iowa.
The Cardinals swept the boys and girls team championships at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. It marked the first state titles for both programs.
“We’ve been to state quite a few times, and we’ve built a pretty solid program over the years,” Maquoketa boys coach Louie Clasen said. “The kids understand that you have to work hard if you’re going to have success in bowling, and we have so many kids who are willing to put in that work.
“Last year, (the boys) got beat in the (quarterfinals) at state, and they realized that they didn’t put enough work in. They had some unfinished business this year, they took last year to heart, and they put the work in. I couldn’t be prouder. Of both teams. It’s awesome.”
The Maquoketa boys rolled a 15-game Baker series of 3,184 to earn the No. 2 seed for the quarterfinals. Louisa-Muscatine grabbed the top spot at 3,218.
The Cardinals took out seventh-seeded Clarinda with a 193-189, 209-190, 178-221, 208-191 decision. In the semifinals, Council Bluffs St. Albert jumped to a 2-0 lead on games of 225-202 and 244-194 before the Cardinals rallied with wins of 244-213, 201-187 and 220-165.
Maquoketa and former WaMaC Conference rival Vinton-Shellsburg split the first four games of the championship match, with the Vikings winning 226-199 and 223-182 in the first and third games and the Cardinals responding, 185-172 and 232-176, in the second and fourth. Maquoketa left little doubt in the deciding game, cruising to a 214-162 decision.
“When we were down, 2-0, to St. Albert, we just stayed positive and kept going,” Lucas Ihrig said. “It’s such a great feeling to win one for Louie, because he’s taken a lot of teams to state and never won one until today.
“All year long, we’ve just had such good chemistry. We were 100% motivated to win it after last year. It’s a great feeling to do it.”
Maquoketa’s lineup uncludes Ihrig, Kaden Beidler, Dalton Davis, Jacob Riecks, Troy Gibson, Landon Costello and Charlie Hafner.
West Delaware rolled a 2,990 to earn the No. 5 seed for the head-to-head competition. But the Hawks fell to Vinton-Shellsburg, 186-157, 203-172 and 227-211. West Delaware’s lineup includes Louis Shontz, Brady Hartke, Lincoln Letts, Saul Hernandez, Gabe Drinkwater and Kaeleb Sickels.
In the girls tournament, Maquoketa shot a 2,724 to land the third seed for bracketed play. The Cardinals took out sixth-seeded Shenandoah, 3-0, in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Louisa-Muscatine, 3-2, in the semifinals to earn a berth in the finals against No. 4 Clarinda, which upset top-seeded Camanche in the semifinals. The Cardinals took the championship match in five games.
Maquoketa’s lineup includes Ali Simmons, Chloe Fousey, Hadley Ihrig, Alysa Kies, Morgan Brown and Allyson Coates.
“The girls did such a great job of focusing today,” girls coach Mark Hansen said. “If they had a bad shot, they flushed it and they’d be ready for the next shot. If the other team would shoot a big score, they’d say, ‘Ok, now it’s our turn to shoot a big score.’ They paid attention to the details and had a good time.
“I’m really proud of them.”
West Delaware fell to top-seeded Camanche in the quarterfinals. The Hawks’ lineup includes Alexus Riley, Lydia Helms, Anna Sickels, Amelia Schneiders, Katelyn Scott, Mia Cuevas and Jasmine Ibarra.
