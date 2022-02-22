MOUNT VERNON, Iowa – Williamsburg was simply not going to let Padraig Gallagher beat them.
Dyersville Beckman’s dynamic junior forward couldn’t find much open space during the Iowa Class 2A District 10 final on Tuesday night, as the No. 6-ranked Raiders keyed on Gallagher and scrapped around everywhere else on the defensive end to lock up Beckman, 65-43, at Mount Vernon High School.
“They definitely had a good plan,” said Gallagher, who finished 4 of 13 shooting for a team-high 13 points. “It obviously worked. It was difficult. My teammates hit shots when we got it to them, but we just have to come back better next year.”
Senior point guard Logan Goedken added 11 points in his final game as Beckman (13-11) saw its bid for a second consecutive district crown and trip to the Iowa state tournament come to a close. Logan and Ryan Burchard, along with Eric Heinrichs, also will be graduating for the Blazers.
“This program’s a big part of my life,” said Goedken, a four-year varsity player for Beckman who played a key role in getting the program back to the state tournament last year for the first time since 2007. “These coaches really make you more than basketball players, they teach you more about life. I wouldn’t trade these last four years for anything. It sucks that it’s over. It all has to come to an end sometime.”
Derek Weisskopf scored 16 points and Gavin Doehrmann netted 15 off the bench as balanced Williamsburg (22-2) advanced to Saturday’s Substate 5 final at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Meanwhile, Beckman played in a district final for the 17th time over the past 20 years, and has reached the substate level on 12 occasions during that span.
“It’s the grind of the season, and the preparation for a game like this … we’re really going to miss these seniors,” Beckman coach Michael Molony said. “They’ve carried the torch and passed it on to the next group of Beckman basketball. They’ve done everything the right way and I’m so happy these guys were able to get to state last year. Hopefully it makes the next group hungrier.”
Every time Gallagher — a versatile 6-foot-5 combo guard/forward — touched the ball, the Raiders came calling with a second defender to force the ball out of his hands. Gallagher barely had clean looks at the basket throughout the entirety of the contest, and seven of his 13 points came in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.
“Obviously they were going to double him hard and not let him see the rim,” Molony said. “They’ve got size and length, just really good players. Four guys over 6-foot-4. I would say Williamsburg’s weakness watching them on tape was their defense, but they really locked in tonight.”
Goedken and Gallagher sank treys in the first quarter to give the Blazers a 6-4 lead at the 4:15 mark, but the Raiders responded with an 8-0 run to close the period for a 12-6 advantage. Beckman wouldn’t lead the game again, hovering around a 20-point Raider advantage most of the way.
“We needed this game to be a grinder,” Molony said. “Put the pressure on them in a possession-by-possession basketball game. They’re such a potent offensive team out on the break and we couldn’t do that enough tonight.”