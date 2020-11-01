Jeremiah Snyder scored 5:55 into the third period on Saturday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Saints to a 5-4 victory at Lincoln in the Midwest High School Hockey League opener for both teams.
The Saints bolted to a 3-0 lead in the first 15:28 of the game on goals by Blake Bakey, Tyler White and Drew Zillig. But the Stars got one of those goals back late in the first period, then scored the only three goals of the second period to take a 4-3 lead into the final stanza.
Just 2:04 into the third, Tristan Priest tallied an unassisted goal to pull the Saints even and set up Snyder’s heroics.
Jack Leverton stopped 21 shots to earn the victory in goal. Blake Bechen, Snyder, Connor Lucas and Jacob Noonan all contributed assists for Dubuque.
USHL
Saints game canceled — The Dubuque Fighting Saints canceled Saturday’s exhibition game against Muskegon because of an issue with the ice at Mystique Ice Center.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Madison Edgewood 3, Platteville 0 — At Lake Mills, Wis.: The second-seeded Hillmen saw their postseason run come to an end in the WIAA Division 2 sectional final with a 25-13, 25-9, 25-12 loss.
MEN’S SOCCER
Missouri Valley 8, Clarke 0 — At Burrows Field: Jan Paule made 11 saves for the Pride, but Clarke dropped to 3-10 overall, 2-9 in the Heart of America Conference.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Missouri Valley 2, Clarke 1 — At Burrows Field: Reese Castanon scored in the 73rd minute for Clarke (6-2, 5-2 Heart of America Conference), but Missouri Valley scored the game winner in the 81st minute.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Wartburg 5, Loras 4 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Lauren Diiulio, Clair Moore and Sara Backus won singles matches, and Diiulio and Backus teamed up for a doubles win, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the Duhawks (4-3) past the Knights (10-1) in an American Rivers Conference dual.