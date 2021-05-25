DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After being absent from the state tournament in 2018 and 2019, the Dyersville Beckman boys soccer team is on the verge of heading back.
The Trailblazers ousted Cascade, 7-0, in a Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal Monday at Beckman High.
Beckman has outscored its two postseason opponents, 17-0, and will play North Fayette Valley at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Dyersville for a trip to Des Moines.
“We are ready to advance to that next stage,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said. “We are missing Des Moines, so that’s the plan.”
Beckman, a perennial soccer powerhouse, advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament in 2017 and lost in a shootout. It’s a loss that still eats at Laskowski four years later.
“It still hurts,” he said. “We are ready to go back and finish business.”
The Trailblazers (16-3) wasted no time finding the net to begin the match. Just 37 seconds in, they used a series of touch passes to perfection to score the game’s first goal.
Adam Wedewer found Conner Grover, who placed it perfectly on the leg of Mitchell Naber for an easy goal and a 1-0 lead.
Owen Huehnergarth made it a 2-0 contest at 28:07 when he controlled a deflected ball from inside 10 yards and drove it home to extend the lead.
Trent Arens recorded Beckman’s final goal of the first half when he sent a booming right-footer from 10 yards out into the right side of the net at 16:02 for a 3-0 advantage at the half.
“Since it was Cascade, one of our longest and fiercest rivals, we definitely wanted this one,” Arens said. “We knew it would be a tough one, but when we scored right away, it just went up from there.”
Cascade (7-5) had an opportunity for a big momentum swing at the 26:12 of the first half. Beckman goalie Hunter Douglas was flagged for making contact with a Cascade player outside of the goalie box, setting up a penalty kick for the Cougars. Douglas atoned for his miscue, however, handling Sean Pry’s attempt and preserving the two-goal advantage.
Beckman leading scorer Logan Burchard netted his 16th and 17th goals of the season less than 10 minutes into the second half. At 35:18, he buried a left-footer from 20 yards out into the upper left corner to make it 4-0. Just over five minutes later, he corralled a bouncing ball and drove it home from 10 yards out to essentially seal the fate of the game and a 5-0 advantage.
Naber added his second goal of the night at 19:15 and Grover scored at 18:26 to put the final touches on the victory.
Laskowski was pleased with his team’s balanced scoring attack.
“We have seven or eight guys that have a nice number of goals this season,” he said. “I don’t like to have one guy scoring all the goals, we like to share. It’s all about the result at the end of the game. The second half we got a lot of new faces on the field and we will probably need them in the upcoming games.”
Despite the loss, Cascade showed a ton of promise in its first year as a program. The Cougars won their postseason opener and finished with a winning record after opening the year with a five-game winning streak.
“We have accomplished a lot and we have grown a lot,” Cascade coach Tim Nieman said. “We’ve established a solid culture and we are only going to build from here. The more soccer knowledge we get, the more we build that culture, the better this program is going to be. We hit the ground running and I’m really happy with how this year went.”