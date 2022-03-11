CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scales Mound’s remarkable season seemed destined for a special ending.
It was still a special finale for the Hornets — just not exactly what they had hoped for.
Liberty was relentless in its attack of the basket, both in scoring and rebounding, and Scales Mound just couldn’t get much to go right as the No. 4-ranked Eagles ended the No. 2 Hornets’ memorable title bid, 75-41, in the Illinois Class 1A state semifinals Thursday at the State Farm Center.
“This run means everything to us,” said Scales Mound senior Benjamin Vandigo. “We’ve been putting in a ton of work our entire lives. It didn’t work out exactly how we wanted it, but it’s still been really special for everyone. It’s been a really fun ride, for sure.”
Devin Klauser scored 24 points and Breiton Klingele added 17 as the Eagles (30-5) advanced to Saturday’s state championship game to meet top-ranked Yorkville Christian (24-13). Liberty held a commanding 25-6 rebounding advantage at halftime and closed with a 41-20 edge on the boards.
“Congratulations to Liberty,” Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “I thought they played an excellent game. Shot at a high level and defended well around the rim. Their effort and energy, especially in the lane, was key, and what they were able to do was just difficult for us.”
Ben Werner led Scales Mound with 15 points, while Zayden Ellsworth added seven points and Sam Cocagne had five. Leading-scorer Vandigo netted only three points but pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. The Hornets allowed 15 offensive rebounds.
“It was super frustrating,” Werner said. “You defend the first shot, and then, they get putbacks. They were long, tall guys. It was frustrating seeing a shot go up and think you have a good shot at it and they tip it out. They did a very good job crashing the boards.”
Behind five senior starters, the Hornets (36-3) closed their season after setting a program record for wins and claimed the program’s first-ever conference, sectional and super-sectional championships in making their state tournament debut. Scales Mound has a high school enrollment of just 70 students.
“I told the kids in the locker room how proud I am of them,” Kudronowicz said. “I’m most proud of them for all the other small schools that are out there. Not just Illinois, but we could talk rural America, for that matter. Maybe they think they don’t have the chance or the resources or the opportunity to do what we’ve done, but we always firmly believed that this was achievable.”
Liberty pressured the rim from the opening tip, as Klingele scored the first two buckets of the game and two more turnovers from the Hornets led to scores. Clayton Obert’s score made it 8-0 and forced a timeout from Kudronowicz just 1:56 into the game, and the Eagles led, 10-0, before Ellsworth got the Hornets on the board with a trey.
“Their kids did a great job of getting the ball into the paint,” Kudronowicz said. “We defended those initial shots; it was just those putbacks and rebounds. When they got those putbacks, it was tough to stop. Those initial runs in the first quarter and the start of the second quarter made it too difficult for us to overcome.”
Cocagne’s score in the paint pulled Scales Mound within 13-7 in the first quarter, but the Hornets couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. The Eagles built a 22-11 lead by the end of the period and went on a 13-2 run in the second to build a 37-15 lead heading into the locker room.
“They studied film and knew what I was going to do,” said Hornets guard Collin Fosler, who scored four points. “They knew if I drove in the lane, they were going to collapse and try to get the ball away or take a charge because I’m the best at driving in.”
The Hornets continued battling, but it was an uphill climb in the second half. The Eagles continued their tenacity on both ends and used their height to add a series of dunks as the lead hovered around 25-plus the rest of the way. Scales Mound finished just 14-for-47 shooting from the field (29.8%) and 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.
“They got out to that quick lead and added to it in the second quarter,” Kudronowicz said. “In the third quarter, I thought our kids played just as hard — it was just a mountain to climb. We just couldn’t quite get there. I’m proud of the kids for how they handled themselves all year, and that’s no different in this game. It just wasn’t meant to be today.”
While the ending wasn’t what was planned, the Hornets could still appreciate everything that went in to their unforgettable season behind five hard-working senior starters in Vandigo, Werner, Fosler, Ellsworth and Cocagne.
“These five guys, it’s an amazing group,” Kudronowicz said. “Never forgotten, as we’d say. Forever they will be a group that’s remembered not just in Scales Mound, but in the entire northwest corner of the state. Maybe now, the entire state.”