The Loras College women’s tennis team fought back from an early deficit to take down Edgewood, 5-4, on Friday in Madison, Wis.
Edgewood won the first two doubles matches before Loras’ Dorothy Deans and Sara Backus teamed up for a win to put the Duhawks on the board.
Loras went on to win four of six singles matches. Alex Oestreich’s 7-6, 6-1 win over Maggie Burgmeier clinched the match.
Clair Moore, Leia Papanicholas and Deans also won in singles for the Duhawks.
(THURSDAY’S LATE RESULTS)
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Linn-Mar 8, Western Dubuque 1 — At Epworth, Iowa: James Greenwood and Jake Adams won their doubles contest to earn the Bobcats’ lone victory.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Rams fall twice — Lacey King won in singles, and paired with Tabi Monahan for a win in doubles, but Senior lost, 7-2, at Iowa City High. The Rams were later blanked, 9-0, at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Linn-Mar 6, Western Dubuque 3 — At Epworth, Iowa: Maci Clemen and Robyn Dieters won in singles, and the team of Dieters and Ellie McDermott earned a win in doubles for Western Dubuque.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Bobcats 3rd — At Eldridge, Iowa: McKenna Stackis fired an 82, and Hanna Kluesner a 92 as Western Dubuque (368) placed third at the Lancer Invitational. Paige Lewis (93) led Dubuque Senior, Ava Kalb (88) fronted Wahlert, and Carleigh Hodgson (97) paced Hempstead.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 8, Scales Mound/River Ridge 3 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Katie Welp and Callie Kaiser each went 2-for-4, and Annika Husemann was strong in the circle for the victorious Warriors. Mickayla Bass was 2-for-3 with a homer for SM/RR.
Stockton/Warren 12, West Carroll 2 — At Savanna, Ill.: Elaina Martin homered and had two hits, Lauren Kehl, Addy Bohnsack and Marley Morgan had two hits each, and Stockton/Warren cruised.
Mineral Point 10, Darlington 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Kennedy Kabat went 2-for-2 with a homer and Kennedy Wenger also went deep for the Pointers in a rout.
PREP BASEBALL
Warren/Stockton 20, West Carroll 0 — At Savanna, Ill.: Jared Bergeman, Austin Chumbler, Drew Mensendike and Caleb Mammoser had two hits apiece to lead the WarHawks’ 16-hit attack.
Fulton 9, Galena 0 — At Fulton, Ill.: Ethan Hefel went 2-for-2, but the Pirates were limited to just five hits.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 3, Prince of Peace 1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Mika Lensker scored a goal in the opening minute and later assisted on Evan Scott’s score in the 60th minute to lead the Mohawks.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 4, Northeast Goose Lake 0 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored twice, Delaney Dunne and Calle Recker each added goals, and the Mohawks blanked the Rebels.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Tri-op wins 5 golds — At Byron, Ill.: Arianna Pedrin (800), Avery Lynn Engle (1,600), Addison Albrecht (long jump) and Anna Scott (triple jump) all won individual gold medals for Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge at the Byron Girls Invitational. The tri-op also placed first in the 4x200 relay. Stockton/Warren got runner-up finishes from Katie Lozada (200, long jump), Katie Crome (3,200) and Ashlyn Schubert (discus).
AUTO RACING
Dubuque Enduro washed out — The first official race of the Dubuque Speedway fell victim to the wet weather this week. An Enduro event scheduled for this morning has been postponed. Dubuque’s weekly racing season is scheduled to open Sunday evening with competition in six classes. The pits and grandstands open at 4 p.m., with hot laps at 5:30 p.m.
Maquoketa Speedway opener postponed — Due to wet conditions, Maquoketa Speedway has been forced to postpone its season opener. The new date to open will be Saturday, April 30, with hot laps at 5:30 p.m.