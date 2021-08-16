HOLY CROSS, Iowa — For veteran Kyle Behnke, this one was extra special. As one of the few long-time members of the Balltown semi-pro baseball team, Behnke knows it’s been a few years since the team last hoisted a championship trophy.
Balltown defeated Rickardsville, 7-3, Sunday night in the Holy Cross Tournament final to claim its first tournament since 2018 in Dyersville.
“It feels fantastic,” Behnke said. “We have been playing .500 ball all year and just have been getting hot the last couple weeks. Some of our high school kids have just had this great grit and fight and have really jump-started us these last few weeks to get some wins.”
Behnke, a Balltown native who has played with the team since 2007, brought some personal hardware home with him as well. He was named the tournament MVP and also took home the award for most hits in the tournament.
“It’s an honor to lead this team to victory here,” Behnke said. “I felt like (the MVP) could have gone to so many different guys on the team because everybody in the lineup and pitching — we all just had a great tournament.”
Balltown jumped to an early lead in the first when Behnke scored on Zach Sabers’ RBI groundout and added another in the second behind leadoff singles from Jack Walsh and Luke Pothoff to take an early 2-0 advantage.
Rickardsville look poised to climb back in the game in the fourth. Lane Boyer reach on an error and Jack Hoffman followed with an infield single. With runners at first and second, Jordan Goldstein singled to right, but Boyer hesitated around third and was cut down scampering back to third. Balltown starter, Jordan Hamlon, retired the next two hitters to kill the rally.
Balltown plated two more in the fourth behind a double from Jimmy McDermott, a single from Walsh, an RBI sac fly from Pothoff and a run-scoring hit from John Wille to make it 4-0.
The A’s advanced runners to scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but could only muster a run on a Max Snowden sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Hamlon, a Noway native, allowed just six hits, but hit five batters, while striking out four.
Balltown added on with a run in the seventh behind singles from Behnke, Sabers and McDermott. Kobe Meyer delivered an RBI single in the eighth to make it a 7-1 lead.
Mitch Pomeroy connected for a two-run blast for Rickardsville in the top of the ninth to inch a little closer, but after another hit batsmen, Balltown turned to Owen Funke, who swiftly retried the next three hitters to secure the championship.
“Being a local kid from Balltown and winning a championship with a bunch of people here from Balltown, it just awesome,” Behnke said. “It really means a lot to me.”