Here is a capsule look at the 33 players selected to the 2022 Telegraph Herald All-Area Football first team:
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
BRYCE RUDIGER, QB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; Completed 73 of 122 passes for 1,073 yards, 14 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 55 rushing attempts, 244 yards, 5 touchdowns.
JACOB DIVALL, QB, LANCASTER
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Southwest Wisconsin Conference Offensive Player of the Year; All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team offense; 78-for-131 passing, 1,147 yards, 14 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 162 rushing attempts, 1,207 yards, 16 touchdowns.
GRANT GLAUSSER, RB, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A second team all-state; Class 4A District 2 co-Offensive MVP; Class 4A District 2 first team; 207 rushing attempts, 1,564 yards, 19 touchdowns, 7 receptions, 25 yards.
LANCE MCSHANE, RB, MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Class A District 4 first team; 187 rushing attempts, 1,297 yards, 19 touchdowns, 17 receptions, 231 yards, 2 touchdowns; 58 tackles, 47 solo, 1 sack, 13.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 2 touchdowns; 12 kickoff returns, 17.3 average.
JACK MENSTER, RB, CASCADE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Class 1A District 4 Offensive Skill MVP; Class 1A District 4 first team; 118 rushing attempts, 975 yards, 8.3 average, 11 touchdowns; 10 tackles, 6 solo, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception.
WILL WARD, RB, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A second team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; 174 rushing attempts, 1,249 yards, 17 touchdowns, 20 receptions, 245 yards, 2 touchdowns; 21.5 tackles, 19 solo, 1 interception; 6 kickoff returns, 15.7 average.
JUSTIN POTTS, WR, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 39 receptions, 611 yards, 6 touchdowns; 32 tackles, 16 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception; 7 kickoff returns, 22.0 average.
WALKER TART, WR, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 2 rushing attempts, 29 yards, 59 receptions, 738 yards, 9 touchdowns; 12.5 tackles, 8 solo; 2 kickoff returns, 16.0 average, 1 punt return, 9 yards.
SEAMUS CRAHAN, WR, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A second team all-state; Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; 26 receptions, 395 yards, 6 touchdowns; 22 tackles, 17 solo, 3 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 touchdown.
SAM UDELHOFEN, WR, POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Six Rivers Conference first team offense; All-Six Rivers Conference first team defense; 28 receptions, 762 yards, 10 touchdowns; 53 tackles, 26 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 touchdown.
JACK GOERDT, OL, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A first team all-state; Iowa Class 2A District 4 Offensive Line MVP; Class 2A District 4 first team; Top blocker for an offense that averaged 6.8 yards per rush and accumulated 3,919 yards of offense and 55 touchdowns; 25 tackles, 20 solo, 2 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery.
COHEN PFOHL, OL, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; Top blocker for an offense that passed for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 1,082 yards and 12 touchdowns; 9.5 tackles, 7 solo, 2 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss.
LUKE RETH, OL, WEST DELAWARE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 3A first team all-state; Class 3A District 3 first team; Key blocker for an offense that rolled up 3,779 yards and 40 touchdowns; 19 tackles, 14 solo, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries.
JAKE MURPHY, OL, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Class 4A District 2 first team; Key blocker for an offense that rushed for 2,127 yards and passed for 1,522 with 41 total touchdowns; 2.5 tackles, 2 solo, 0.5 tackles for loss.
MAX MCGUIRE, OL, DARLINGTON
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small schools all-state honorable mention; SWAL Offensive Lineman of the Year; All-SWAL first team offense; Top blocker for an offense that ran for 3,911 yards and 59 touchdowns and passed for 854 yards and seven touchdowns.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
AYDEN FARLEY, DL, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 25.5 tackles, 10 solo, 1 sack, 3.5 tackles for loss.
BRAYDEN EDGE, DL, POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Wisconsin Football Coaches Association small schools all-state honorable mention; All-Six Rivers Conference first team offense; All-Six Rivers Conference first team defense; 5 receptions, 92 yards; 84 tackles, 27 solo, 6 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown.
BRYCE GALLE, DL, LANCASTER
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team defense; All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference second team specialist; 57 tackles, 25 solo, 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery.
CADE RAUSCH, DL, CASCADE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Class 1A District 4 first team; Key blocker for an offense that totaled 2,797 yards of offense and 31 touchdowns; 28 tackles, 17 solo, 4.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss.
ANTHONY MALLERS, DL, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Class 4A District 2 first team; 3 receptions, 80 yards; 19.5 tackles, 16 solo, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception.
MATTHEW NACHTMAN, LB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; 11 rushing attempts, 91 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 10 yards; 54.5 tackles, 38 solo, 1 sack, 4 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception.
CHRISTIAN PETTINGER, LB, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 71.5 tackles, 39 solo, 1 sack, 9 tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries.
J.P. WEBER, LB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A first team all-state; Iowa Class 2A District 4 Defensive Backfield MVP; Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; Key blocker for an offensive line that rushed for 2,811 yards and 40 touchdowns; 64.5 tackles, 50 solo, 6 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery; 1-for-1 field goal attempts, long of 30, 42-for-43 extra-point attempts.
DEREK HOERNER, LB, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — Class 4A District 2 first team; 48.5 tackles, 31 solo, 3 sacks, 3 tackles for loss.
TY SCHABER, LB, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 8-for-11 passing, 33 yards, 40 rushing attempts, 286 yards, 3 touchdowns; 52 tackles, 31 solo, 2 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown.
NICK HAMPTON, LB, POTOSI/CASSVILLE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Six Rivers Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year; All-Six Rivers Conference first team offense; All-Six Rivers Conference first team defense; Key blocker for a team that rushed for 2,737 yards and 34 touchdowns and passed for 1,375 yards and 14 touchdowns; 159 tackles, 51 solo, 16 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception.
JERREN GILLE, DB, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; 37 tackles, 29 solo, 2 fumble recoveries, 5 interceptions.
BROCK CARPENTER, DB, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — Class 4A District 2 first team; 15 receptions, 168 yards; 28.5 tackles, 25 solo, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions; 8 kickoff returns, 23.9 average, 1 punt return, 10 yards.
SAM EATON, DB, GALENA
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference second team offense; All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference first team defense; 1-for-1 passing, 15 yards, 1 touchdown, 127 rushing attempts, 824 yards, 6.5 average, 7 touchdowns, 11 receptions, 137 yards; 40 tackles, 21 solo, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 touchdown, 4 interceptions, 1 touchdown; 6 kickoff returns, 27.5 average, 1 touchdown, 4 punt returns, 25.3 average.
TYE CRIST, DB, DARLINGTON
Grade — Junior
Season honors and statistics — All-SWAL first team defense; 62 rushing attempts, 641 yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 receptions, 107 yards; 72 tackles, 43 solo, 4 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions; 3 kickoff returns, 16.3 average.
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
KYLE KONRARDY, K, DUBUQUE SENIOR
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — All-Mississippi Valley Conference Class 5A first team; 43 kickoffs, 35 touchbacks, 8-for-10 field goal attempts, long of 52, 22-for-23 extra-point attempts.
ZACH CALLAHAN, P, DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A first team all-state; Iowa Class 2A District 4 Punter of the Year; Iowa Class 2A District 4 first team; 5 receptions, 129 yards, 2 touchdowns; 36 tackles, 25 solo, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions; 33 punts, 44.9 average.
CALEB KLEIN, KR, WESTERN DUBUQUE
Grade — Senior
Season honors and statistics — Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 4A first team all-state; Iowa Class 4A District 2 first team; 28 receptions, 593 yards, 9 touchdowns; 24.5 tackles, 19 solo, 1 interception; 19 kickoff returns, 27.2 average, 1 touchdown; 2 punt returns, 37.0 average.
