Early special teams struggles dug the Dubuque Fighting Saints too big of a hole Saturday night.
The Muskegon Lumberjacks scored two shorthanded goals, a 4-on-4 goal and a power play goal, then held off a third-period comeback for a 6-2 victory at Trinity Health Arena in Muskegon, Mich.
The Saints’ power play, which enjoyed its best night of the season on Friday by going 3-for-7 in a 4-3 overtime loss at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, struggled in the opening period. Muskegon, which entered the game with the USHL’s second-worst penalty kill at 64.5%, scored shorthanded goals during both Dubuque power plays. Both power plays resulted from offensive zone penalties by the Lumberjacks.
Luke Buss opened the scoring at the 12:49 mark when he crossed with Cody Croal in the Saints zone, went to the backdoor and buried a feed from Buss behind Dubuque goalie Marcus Brannman for his first USHL goal. It marked the first shorthanded goal of the season for the Lumberjacks and the first shorthanded goal allowed by the Saints.
With just 28 seconds remaining in the period, Buss fed Croal during a 2-on-1 for a second shorthanded goal, Croal’s second marker of the season. The Saints also allowed goals in the final 2:45 of all three periods on Friday night.
Dubuque had a golden opportunity to cut its deficit in half just 1:59 into the middle frame. Jake Sondreal used his speed to get behind the Muskegon defense, but Lumberjacks goaltender Conor Callaghan stopped his backhanded attempt to maintain the shutout.
Muskegon extended its lead to 3-0 at the 5:54 mark of the second period while the teams skated 4-on-4. Michael Callow jumped on a rebound and flipped it over Brannman’s shoulder for his third goal of the season.
The Lumberjacks added insurance 74 seconds into the third period by converting on their third power play of the night. Tyler Hotson skated in from the right corner and snuck a shot past Brannman. Ethan Whitcomb and Easton Young picked up assists on Hotson’s third goal of the season.
Ryan St. Louis ended Callaghan’s shutout bid with a power play goal at the 3:54 mark. St. Louis fired a shot from the right-wing wall, and Owen Micheals created traffic in front of Callaghan to make room for St. Louis' fifth goal of the season. Fisher Scott assisted.
Nils Juntorp scored his third power play goal of the weekend at the 11:49 mark to cut the Saints’ deficit to 4-2. Scott found Max Burkholder on the left wing, and Burkholder made a pass along the ice that Juntorp redirected over Callaghan’s shoulder for his fourth goal of the season.
Dubuque’s run came to an end at the 17:09 mark, shortly after the Lumberjacks killed a penalty. Hotson converted a Rexine feed for his second goal of the frame to make it 5-2.
Matvei Gridin added an empty net goal with 25 seconds remaining to account for the final margin.
