A day after debuting at No. 20 in the first United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll of the season, the Loras women’s soccer team kept on winning.
The Duhawks improved to 5-0-1 on the year by defeating North Central, 1-0, on Wednesday in Naperville, Ill.
Kaighin Frost provided all the offense necessary with a goal in the 31st minute.
North Central had 10 shots on goal, compared to the Duhawks’ eight, but reigning American Rivers Conference defensive player of the week Kyndal Wells secured the win with seven saves.
UW-Oshkosh 2, Dubuque 1 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski found the back of the net in the 34th minute for Dubuque (3-2), but two early goals by the Titans were too much to overcome.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Stevens Point 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Stevens Point, Wis.: Katie Asche downed eight kills, and Nicki Kammerzelt had eight digs, but the Pioneers fell, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 3, Millikin 1 — At Decatur, Ill.: Jack Gentilli and John Bochenczak netted early first-half goals, and Cayden Carlson added one in the 70th minute, as the Pioneers (4-2) won their fourth straight match.
MEN’S TENNIS
Loras 7, St. Ambrose 2 — At Dubuque: The Duhawks earned singles victories from Riley Collins, Tommy Linkenheld, Joe Schnieder, Eian Coad, and Sean Gelski.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
(Tuesday’s results)
Stockton 2, Warren 0 — At Warren, Ill.: Kenzie Haas led the Blackhawks (9-6, 2-1 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) with seven kills, nine digs and four assists, and Lauren Kehl added five service aces, as Stockton won, 25-15, 25-15.
Scales Mound 2, West Carroll 0 —At Savanna, Ill.: The Hornets (3-6) downed West Carroll in a tight two-set match, 25-23, 25-23. Anniston Werner had seven kills and Emily Widerholt chipped in seven digs and four aces for Scales Mound.
Dodgeville 3, Lancaster 2 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Lancaster (3-6) rallied from a two-set deficit to claim the next two, but the Dodgers won the deciding fifth set to steal the victory, 25-23, 26-24, 19-25, 16-25, 15-10. Hope Williams floored 15 kills, while Abbi Martin had 35 assists and 14 digs for the Arrows.
Richland Center 3, Prairie du Chien 1 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Blackhawks (5-15) fell to Richland Center in four tightly contested sets, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 32-30. Lily Krahn led Prairie with 26 kills and 25 digs, and Ashlyn Knapp added 30 assists.
Mineral Point 3, Southwestern 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Mallory Lindsey contributed 25 assists and six digs, and Kennedy Wenger floored seven kills as the Pointers won, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19.
BOYS GOLF
Western Dubuque 3rd — At Peosta, Iowa: The host Bobcats placed third in a quadrangular at Thunder Hills Country Club with a score of 155. Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Kennedy tied for first at 148. Tyler Skritch paced WD with a 35, while Jackson Weber and Davis Stelzer each shot a 39.
East Dubuque 186, Polo 260 — At Oregon, Ill.: Jacob Lange fired a 40 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors defeated Polo in a dual meet.
GIRLS GOLF
Lancaster 2nd — At Cuba City, Wis.: Lancaster (210) finished second behind Wisconsin Dells in a Mini Meet at Cole Acres Golf Course on Tuesday. Brianna Kirsch earned medalist honors for the Flying Arrows with a 41. Darlington (215) was led by Sophie Wiegel’s 49, and Emily Ryan shot a 49 for Southwestern/Cuba City (215).