Platteville, Wis., native Nicki Collen serves as the head coach of the Baylor University women's basketball program.

This weekend’s Wisconsin Basketball Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include strong representation from the Southwestern corner of the state.

Former Platteville standout and current Baylor University women’s coach Nicki (Taggart) Collen and long-time Cuba City assistant coach Steve Kaiser will be inducted Saturday night at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 and a program and video.

