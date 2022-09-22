This weekend’s Wisconsin Basketball Association Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include strong representation from the Southwestern corner of the state.
Former Platteville standout and current Baylor University women’s coach Nicki (Taggart) Collen and long-time Cuba City assistant coach Steve Kaiser will be inducted Saturday night at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30 and a program and video.
At Platteville High School, Collen scored 1,381 career points, earned second-team all-state her final two seasons and landed academic all-state accolades as well. Her collegiate playing career began at Purdue in 1993-94, when the Boilermakers made an NCAA Final Four run with a 29-5 overall record. Her sophomore season, Purdue reached the Elite Eight and finished 24-8.
She transferred to Marquette, where she tallied 421 assists in her final two seasons, averaging 7.0 per game in her last 60 collegiate games. The Golden Eagles made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 1997 and 1998.
Collen began her coaching career as an assistant at Colorado State from 2000-2002, then spent one season at Ball State from 2002-2003, one at Louisville from 2003-2004, three at Arkansas from 2011-2014 and two at Florida Gulf Coast from 2014-2016. Her teams’ combined record in nine seasons as an NCAA Division I assistant was 214-74 (a .743 win percentage). As an assistant, Collen helped four different squads to the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round in three of those seasons.
Collen left the college game to become an assistant with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun from 2015-17 before becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Dream for three seasons and posted a combined record of 38-52. In 2018, her rookie season in Atlanta, she earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors and helped the franchise to the semifinals after a 23-11 finish.
In 2021, Collen replaced the legendary Kim Mulkey as the fifth women’s basketball coach in the history of Baylor.
In her first season with the Bears, Collen recorded the most wins by a rookie head coach in the country with 28. She led Baylor to its 12th straight Big 12 Conference regular-season title and its 11th-straight top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Kaiser played four seasons of varsity baseball and four seasons of varsity basketball at Dubuque Wahlert and helped the Golden Eagles finish as back-to-back state runners-up in 1973 and 1974. He later played both sports at Indian Hills Community College in Centerville, Iowa.
Kaiser began his coaching career in 1977 at Holy Ghost Catholic School in Dickeyville, Wis., and served in that role for 20 years. He started officiating grade school, high school and college basketball in 1978, worked four state tournaments and two state championship games during an officiating career that ran until 2007.
Kaiser has coached alongside his mentor, Cuba City Hall of Famer Jerry Petitgoue, since 1995 and helped the Cubans win several conference titles, reach four state tournaments, one state championship and one runner-up finish. He has served as a varsity assistant, sophomore coach, freshman coach and friend.
Kaiser’s true passion is fast-pitch softball, highlighted by winning a silver medal with Team USA in the 1991 Pan-American Games in Santiago, Cuba. He also won a world title in 1987 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and a national title in Decatur, Ill.
Following his fast-pitch playing career, Kaiser coached with the national program from 1995-99. He managed several top fast-pitch teams in the region as well.
Kaiser coached high school softball at Cuba City and Southwestern and retired in 2017 with an overall varsity record of 304-142 with five league titles and three sectional appearances. He then spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
