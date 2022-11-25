Keelee Leitzen learned so much about competitive distance running from her father, Chad, over the years.
And, on Thursday morning, she went stride-for-stride with him in what has become a Thanksgiving tradition for so many families.
Less than a month after helping Dubuque Hempstead win its second consecutive Iowa Class 3A state cross country championship, Keelee Leitzen won the overall women’s 2.5-mile race in the 50th Wahlert High School Turkey Trot. She finished in 15:25, just 18 seconds behind her father, who won the 40-49 male age division.
“It was really cool to have a chance to run with him today,” said Keelee Leitzen, a junior who won the Turkey Trot for the first time by edging Minneapolis’ Helen Dolan by 25 seconds. “He’s taught me so much about running, especially about having patience, always having a goal and sticking with it, having fun and never giving up. I’ve always run with him, and he’s trained me quite a bit, but he’s kind of been hurt the last couple of months, so it was pretty awesome that he was able to run today.
“I was just trying to stay with him the whole race and see how close I could get at the end.”
Chad Leitzen, 46, starred in distance running at Loras College. He and his wife have passed a love for the sport along to their four children — Marcus, Keelee, Owen and Natalie.
“It started off with us kind of pushing them to do it, but it’s kind of taken on a life of its own and they’ve all become really passionate about the sport,” Chad Leitzen said. “When you don’t need those external forces to get them going, and they’re intrinsically motivated to do it for themselves, that’s when it really gets fun as a parent. I’m absolutely proud that all of the kids have taken up running.
“It’s pretty clear that Keelee’s awesome. So, to run together for most of the race was really fun. She definitely pushes me, and I was pushing her. We were able to do pretty well for ourselves and for each other.”
Kyle Pape, 25, ran a 12:45 to win the men’s overall title by 3 seconds over Michael Eyres. Pape starred at Wahlert and later at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
“What’s really cool about this race is so much of the community comes out and supports you when you’re running,” said Pape, a first-time winner of the Turkey Trot. “It’s the same way with the Grandview Gallop in the spring. The people get the atmosphere really going, which is really cool.
“The course is a pretty tough course, especially the back half with all the hills you run. But it was a lot of fun to get out and compete with a lot of really strong runners.”
Near-perfect conditions attracted 1,124 runners for the 2.5 mile race and 178 more for the 5-mile race.
“We were definitely blessed with the weather,” said Wahlert coach and Turkey Trot organizer Tim Berning. “I don’t think it’s a record, but it’s definitely one of the strongest turnouts we’ve had in the last 10 years or so.”
Dubuque Senior grad Blake Whalen, 27, won the 5-mile race for the second straight year and third overall. He also has a 2.5-mile title to his credit.
“I’m always expecting super-cold temperatures for the Turkey Trot, so when you walk outside and it’s in the 40s or 50s, it makes for a much better day for the runners,” said Whalen, who ran a 24:50 to beat Cameron Miller by 5 seconds. “This is one of the oldest Turkey Trots in Iowa, and any time you can win it, it’s pretty cool because of all the history behind it. And you know you’re always going to have great competition here.”
Amanda Edwards, the assistant cross country coach at Hempstead, won the women’s division of the 5-mile race in 30:23, just 9 seconds ahead of her close friend, Elaina Biechler. Edwards, 35, starred at Hempstead and Wartburg College.
“I’ve been running this for probably 20 years, and I just love the social aspect of it and seeing the alumni and people you’ve run with for years,” Edwards said. “The coolest thing for me today was seeing 15 of our Hempstead runners in it today. There’s nothing better than seeing them still having fun, because it’s always our goal to have the kids continue with a running lifestyle.”
