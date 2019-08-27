BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
For the first time in 30 years, participation in high school athletics declined, according to the annual survey conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
During the 2018-19 school year, 7,980,886 high school students participated in athletics, marking the third-highest total since the NFHS began surveying its member associations in 1971. But it also represents a decline of 43,395 athletes from 2017-18, when the participation reached an all-time record high of 7,980,886.
The 51 member high school associations (including the District of Columbia) reported 4,534,758 boys and 3,402,733 girls participated in sports last school year. The NFHS hasn’t experienced a decline since 1988-89.
Football and basketball experienced the largest declines last year.
Participation in boys 11-player football declined by 30,829 participants to 1,006,013 — the lowest mark since 1,002,734 in the 1999-2000 school year. Although the actual number of participants in boys 11-player football dropped for the fifth consecutive year, the number of schools offering the sport remained steady. The survey indicated that 14,247 schools offer 11-player football — an increase of 168 from last year. A comparison of the figures from the past two years indicates that the average number of boys involved in 11-player football on a per-school basis dropped from 73 to 70, which would include freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams.
While participation in boys 11-player football dropped in all but seven states, participation in 6-player, 8-player and 9-player gained 156 schools and 1,594 participants nationwide, with the largest increase in boys 8-player football from 19,554 to 20,954. In addition, in the past 10 years, participation by girls in 11-player football has doubled — from 1,249 in the 2009-10 school year to 2,404 last year.
Combined basketball participation was down 23,944 (13,340 girls and 10,604 boys), and the girls basketball total of 399,067 is the lowest since the 1992-93 school year. However, the decrease in girls basketball participation from 430,368 in 2016-17 to 399,067 in 2018-19 is largely attributable to a 25,000 drop in Texas during that two-year period.
With 1,006,013 participants, 11-player football remains the No. 1 participatory sport for boys in high school by a large margin. Outdoor track and field is No. 2 with 605,354 participants, followed by basketball (540,769), baseball (482,740), soccer (459,077), cross country (269,295), wrestling (247,441), tennis (159,314), golf (143,200) and swimming/diving (136,638).
Outdoor track and field continues to lead the way for girls with 488,267 participants, followed by volleyball (452,808), basketball (399,067), soccer (394,105), fast-pitch softball (362,038), cross country (219,345), tennis (189,436), swimming/diving (173,088), competitive spirit (161,358) and lacrosse (99,750).
DATE SELECTED FOR ALTHOFF GAME
The 18th annual Scott Althoff Memorial Alumni Game will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at McAleece Sports Complex in Dubuque. The game, which has been switched from a baseball format to softball, serves as a reunion for Dubuque Senior alumni, and proceeds from the event fund a scholarship in Althoff‘s name. Cost is $25 for participants, who receive a game T-shirt, and $5 for spectators. Two games will be played if numbers warrant it. For more information, contact Tim Felderman at 563-599-0211 or via email at tfelderman@dbqschools.org. Deadline for sign-up is Sept. 5.
Althoff, a 1997 graduate of Senior, played on the Rams’ only Mississippi Valley Conference baseball championship team in school history during his junior season. In the summer of 2002, he died as a result of a hit-and-run accident near LaMotte, Iowa. He was 23. No charges have been filed.
SENIOR WINS MVC SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
The Mississippi Valley Conference named Dubuque Senior in the Mississippi Division and Iowa City West in the Valley Division as the winners of the Cliff Brees Spring/Summer Sportsmanship Awards. The awards reflect the sportsmanship ballots collected from athletic officials in boys and girls soccer, softball and baseball.
Senior won the spring/summer award for the first time since 2003.