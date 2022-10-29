Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.
Divorce documents were filed Friday in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee far from the big-city limelight, according to court records. The divorce was made final the same day.
“The marriage of the parties is dissolved because the marriage is irretrievably broken, and each spouse is restored to the status of being single and unmarried,” Circuit Judge Jack Lundy said in his order, noting that the couple’s settlement agreement will not be filed in court but they “are ordered to comply with the terms” of that document as well as a confidential parenting plan for their children.
“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen wrote.
Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.
“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”
49ers’ Deebo Samuel out for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring.
Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend’s loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Dooley, longtime Georgia coach, dies at 90
ATLANTA — Vince Dooley, the football coach who carried himself like a professor and guided Georgia for a quarter-century of success that included the 1980 national championship, died Friday. He was 90.
The school announced that Dooley died peacefully at his Athens home in the presence of his wife, Barbara, and their four children. No cause of death was given.
Wilson will start against Jags in London
HARROW, England — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will start Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after practicing Friday with “no limitations,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said. Wilson was held out of last Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring.
Packers officially rule Lazard out vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills.
Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
HOCKEY
Travis Roy Foundation makes $2M grant
BOSTON — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college made one of its last major gifts Friday before its closes for good next year.
The foundation is donating more than $4 million combined to two of the nation’s leading sites for treating spinal cord injuries: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.
BASKETBALL
NBA seeking limits on team spending
The NBA wants more competitive balance and is considering an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster, three people familiar with the matter said Friday.
The people, all of whom spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details of ongoing labor negotiations between the league and its players have been made public, said more talks are scheduled about the idea.
IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano combined for 34 points in 32 minutes of total action as the University of Iowa defeated Nebraska-Kearney, 108-29, in an exhibition game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Czinano scored 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the floor.
AUTO RACING
Bowman cleared to return for NASCAR finale
Alex Bowman will return for the NASCAR season finale after missing five races with a concussion suffered in a crash in the new Next Gen car.
Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman will be back in the No. 48 Chevrolet next weekend at Phoenix Raceway, his home track.
