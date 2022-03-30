The Telegraph Herald All-Area Player of the Year in boys basketball declined any interviews on the matter until signing his national letter of intent on April 13.
“I’m happy and excited for him,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “This is a long time coming for him. He had some options before this season, but he decided to bet on himself.
“He committed himself to improving his body and getting himself in better shape, also working on his skill development. He worked very hard and it’s great to see that paid off for him to fulfill his dream of a Division I scholarship and to continue playing basketball at the college level.”
Fens was a 6-foot-10 menace in the middle for the Mustangs in his senior campaign. He averaged 18.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 63.4% from the field.
Fens received not only the TH honor, but Class 4A first-team all-state recognition from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and landed on the all-Class 4A Substate 6 squad.
He’ll be joining a Flames program led by Luke Yaklich, entering his third season at UIC. Previously, Yaklich was the associate head coach for Shaka Smart at the University of Texas.
The Flames finished 14-16 overall and 9-10 in the Horizon League last season, but the program will officially be joining the Missouri Valley Conference next season.
Former University of Illinois star from 2002-06 and 2005 Sporting News National Player of the Year for the Fighting Illini, Dee Brown, is an assistant coach for the Flames.
“When they first saw Cam a few months ago, his size is really what intrigued them,” Deutsch said. “He talked to Coach Yaklich and they are excited not only for what Cam is now, but what he can be moving forward. They like his versatility as a big man and his potential. I’m really excited for him.”