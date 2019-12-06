Riese Gaber enjoys making the kind of plays that work the fans at Mystique Community Ice Center into a frenzy.
And nothing elicits a response quite like scoring the goal that encourages fans to hurl stuffed animals onto the ice. The Dubuque Fighting Saints will host their 10th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday night, when Muskegon visits Mystique.
The Saints (14-3-1) will also host the Lumberjacks (9-9-2) tonight. Face-off for both games is slated for 7:05 p.m.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling to be the guy who scores that goal and gets the crowd going,” said Gaber, a second-year forward who scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal last season against Green Bay. “It’s always cool to get the crowd going, but this is a little different because it’s for a great cause.
“This game is something we look forward to every year. You know it’s a big night that attracts a lot of fans, so you know it’s going to be a great atmosphere. It’s a great tradition in hockey, and I’m glad we do it here in Dubuque, too.”
The tradition began in 1993 with the Kamloops Blazers, a Western Hockey League franchise in British Columbia. That night, fans tossed 2,400 stuffed animals onto the ice. Soon after, hockey teams across North America adopted the promotion as a way to help less-fortunate children have holiday gifts.
Earlier this month, the Hershey Bears set a Teddy Bear Toss world record when fans threw 45,650 stuffed animals onto the ice, prompting a 40-minute delay in an American Hockey League game against Hartford. Hershey is the top minor league affiliate of the Washington Capitals, and former Dubuque broadcaster Zack Fisch serves as the voice of the Bears.
Saints vice president of corporate sponsorships Casey Weitz said last year’s Teddy Bear Toss brought in 1,312 stuffed animals for the local Toys for Tots initiative. That total is consistent with the number of stuffed animals the Saints collected in the first eight years of the promotion.
“The Teddy Bear Toss is one of those things that truly make our game special,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It carries on the message of hockey teams doing what they can to help people who don’t have all of the things we have and the things we sometimes take for granted. I’m proud of our organization for making this a priority.
“As coaches, we emphasize to our players that there is so much more to being a Fighting Saint than just playing the game. There’s a responsibility to help the community. It’s really cool how the players embrace events like the Teddy Bear Toss and recognize what it means to the community.”
It can be a popular topic of conversation in the locker room, sometimes prompting friendly wagers between the players.
“For me personally, I try not to think about it. I just prefer to let it happen,” Gaber said. “The way they’ve been playing, I don’t know if it would be a good idea to bet against one of the Jacksons scoring it. But it’s obviously a goal that everyone on the team would like to score.”
Ty Jackson leads the Saints in scoring with six goals and 21 points, and twin brother Dylan Jackson is hot on his heels with 10 goals and 20 points through the first 18 games of the season. Gaber leads the team with 11 goals, while Mark Cheremeta has seven and Antonio Venuto six.