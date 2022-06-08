Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch fired a second-round 72 to rally to a runner-up finish at the WIAA Division 3 state golf meet on Tuesday at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis.
Kirsch (80-72—152) finished just two shots behind Orfordville Parkview’s Trey Oswald, who shot a pair of 75s to win the individual championship.
Kohler won the team championship over Cambridge, 643-648.
Mineral Point’s Carson Kroll finished ninth at 80-81—161 to lead the Pointers (339-345—684) to a third-place finish in the team standings. Eli Lindsey (173), Ollie Mitchell (174) and Alex Ross (176) each finished inside the top 25 for Mineral Point.
Lancaster placed fifth as a team (380-367—747). Dan Kelley (194), Isaac Dhyanchand (200) and Ian Klaas (201) scored for the Flying Arrows.
Rams tie for 31st — At Marshalltown, Iowa: Dubuque Senior’s tandems of Kylie Felderman and Owen King, and Paige Lewis and Nate Obbink both shot 87 to tie for 31st place at the Iowa Class 2A co-ed state tournament.
PREP BASEBALL
Iowa City Regina 9, Bellevue 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Dawson Weber went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, but the Comets mustered only four other hits in a loss to the Regals.
(Monday’s games)
Maquoketa Valley 18-8, Springville 0-1 — At Delhi, Iowa: Michael Schaul struck out seven in three innings, and Toby Grimm fanned one in the fourth in the combined no-hitter in the opener. Grimm, T.J. Cook, Carter Klaren and Brady Wall had two hits apiece, and Grimm drove in five runs. In the nightcap, Grimm added two more hits and the Wildcats (8-2) made the most of six hits, seven walks and two hit batsmen.
Jesup 3, Cascade 0 — At Jesup, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 10-ranked Cougars managed just four hits, all singles, while falling to 6-2 with the non-conference loss.
Kee 16-10, Clayton Ridge 1-0 — At New Albin, Iowa: Clayton Ridge managed three hits while falling to 2-11 with the Upper Iowa Conference sweep.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Senior 3-6, Iowa City West 2-11 — At Iowa City: Sophie Link went 3-for-4 and Josie Potts had two hits and two RBIs as the Rams won the opener. Samantha McDonald went 4-for-4 in the second game for Senior.
Iowa City Liberty 5-12, Dubuque Wahlert 0-8 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Tierani Teslow ad two hits in each game, but the Golden Eagles lost twice to the Lightning.
