DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It wasn’t the hit parade it may have felt like.
It was just another efficient postseason win that has Dyersville Beckman on the doorstep of the state tournament.
Beckman won for the second consecutive time via the run rule with an 11-1 drubbing of Camanche on Saturday in an Iowa Class 2A district final at Dyersville Commercial Club Park’s Jenk Field.
The Trailblazers, who needed just five innings for the second time in as many postseason games, advanced to Tuesday’s substate final in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Camanche’s improbable march through the playoffs ended at 10-17. The Storm had defeated an 18-win Waterloo Columbus team and Alburnett, which had won 19.
Early on it looked like Camanche’s magic would continue, but Beckman (21-9) made easy work of the Storm, beating them for the third time this year.
Camanche jumped on top thanks in part to some timely baserunning.
Beckman starter Rob Kronlage walked leadoff hitter Garrett Schultz, who advanced to third on a hit-and-run base hit that was inches away from a potentially inning-ending double play.
Schultz scored on a double-steal two batters later for the game’s first run.
The Blazers answered in the bottom of the first against Camanche starter Ethan Schultz, who struggled walking three, and hitting two Beckman batters, not making it out of the opening frame before being pulled with a 2-1 deficit.
Schultz’s replacement, Mason Duritza, didn’t fare any better. Duritza’s wild pitch scored Nate Offerman. Then Dylan Recker, Beckman’s eighth hitter, drove in two more with the Blazers’ first hit of the game to make it 5-1
Luke Sigwarth ripped a triple off the right field wall to bring in another pair of runs. Two errors and two more base on balls added up to a 9-1 Beckman lead after an inning.
“I wasn’t too worried (after the first inning),” Kronlage said . “I knew our bats would get it going. And I knew the defense would be behind me. Then we got those nine runs. I was feeling really good.”
Beckman added two runs in the third. Sigwarth opened the frame with an inside-the-park home run on a laser into the right field corner.
Sigwarth, who was 2-for-3 with a trio of runs scored and driven in, added a pair of stolen bases. Dylan Recker was 2-for-2 with threee RBI and had a pair of defensive gems as well.
“One through nine, we’ve getting good at bats,” Beckman coach Ryan Mabe said. “It’s been efficient, but the road’s not going to get any easier. We’re clicking, though, at the right time.”
While Camanche’s hurlers struggled, Kronlage found a groove. The senior struck out four straight at one point and caught Garrett Schultz looking on a nasty curve ball to strand two Storm runners and end a threat in the second.
After that, Kronlage allowed just one hit and retired seven straight before giving way to Drew Thier, who got the final two outs of the game.
“I probably could have finished it out,” Kronlage said. “But (Camanche) had the top of the order coming up.”
Beckman had just six base hits in the game but took advantage of several Camanche miscues.
“The biggest thing you want to do in the postseason is take advantage of the other guys’ mistakes,” Mabe said. “They gave us extra outs tonight and we took advantage of it.”