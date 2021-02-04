Dubuque Hempstead’s Kirsten Mitchell put her nerves aside and threw her best games of the season last week.
The senior bowler and the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week shot a 225-268—493 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional bowling tournament in Cedar Rapids.
“She just had an unbelievable performance,” Hempstead bowling coach Theresa Cheever said. “I’ve never seen her so focused; it was like she couldn’t miss.”
Earlier in the week, Mitchell helped the Mustangs break the school scoring records in individuals, Baker series and total count during a 3,072-2,435 win over Dubuque Wahlert.
The team broke the records again at the MVC Divisional meet with a 3,127-3,062 win over Waterloo East.
“Breaking the school records was so exciting for all of us,” Mitchell said. “We’re all so excited that we were able to do that this year.”
During the MVC meet, Mitchell bowled a personal high series and single-game score.
“That was such a proud moment for me,” she said. “I knew I was throwing the ball well, and I didn’t even look at the score at all. I just stayed focused and enjoyed every second. It was a good day for everyone on our team.”
This is Mitchell’s first year on varsity full-time. She saw limited varsity action last year.
“It was extremely intimidating for me to bowl for the varsity team last year,” she said. “I was extremely nervous all of the time.”
Mitchell said controlling her nerves is something she has always struggled with, especially in team environments.
“I just never thought I was good enough and that I would let my teammates down,” she said. “In bowling, you win and lose as a team, and I didn’t want to be the reason we lost. Having experience on the varsity and getting to be around the team all year really helped me get more comfortable and lessen the nerves.”
Although she did not bowl with the team at state last year, she attended as the seventh bowler.
“It was such a neat experience and I ended up being a little sad that I wasn’t going to get to bowl with the team,” she said. “Getting to state either as a team or individual is definitely my goal for my senior season.”
Another goal Mitchell has is to improve her 176 average to 180.
“Kirsten has been setting goals and crushing them all season long, so I will not be surprised when she crosses another one off her list,” Cheever said.
On Tuesday night, Mitchell signed with Hawkeye Community College, where she will continue her bowling career.
“I am so excited to see what happens next for her,” Cheever said. “She is one of the best teammates you could ever ask for and she can play any spot on my roster. Wherever I need her, she goes without hesitation. She’s going to be extremely hard to replace next year and we will miss her dearly.”