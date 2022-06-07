BELLEVUE, Iowa — And the beat goes on.
The Key West Ramblers won their sixth consecutive tournament on Sunday night with a 9-1 victory over Bellevue in the Louis Jess Tournament. Key West’s streak began with titles last summer at Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs.
“As long as I’ve been playing, it seems like everyone has been gunning for us and giving us their best every single time,” said right-handed pitcher Anthony Ruden, who shared MVP honors with Andrew Redman. “But that’s what we like. We like to see guys who like to compete and want to beat us. It brings out the best in us. It doesn’t matter who you have on paper, you still have to go out and compete.”
Ruden went 2-0 with 26 strikeouts in 17 innings of work, including a 10-strikeout six-hitter on Sunday, and issued four walks and one earned run in the the tournament. Redman also went 2-0 with 20 strikeouts in 11 innings and allowed no walks and no earned runs.
“It’s pretty cool just to be back out here with these guys,” Redman said. “It’s always nice to start the season by winning a tournament, but, to be honest with you, we just all enjoy playing together. If we win, we win. If we lose, we’re still good buddies and we’ll hang out.
“Obviously, our pitching was really good all tournament, but we also came up with a lot of really timely hits. Everybody contributed in one way or another.”
Key West jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first on bases-loaded walks from Cole Smith and Dan Spain and a two-run double from Chad Crabill. Two innings later, Ben Oglesby’s sacrifice fly brought in Jake Blunt, who led off with a single.
Bellevue ended Ruden’s shutout bid on Isaac Sturm’s two-out RBI single in the fifth, but Crabill got that run right back with an RBI single of his own in the bottom half. Smith singled in a run in the sixth, and Smith and Dan Spain added RBI singles in the eighth. Anthony Razo, Ruden, Blunt, Smith and Crabill all had two hits in a 14-hit attack. All nine spots in the lineup contributed at least one hit.
Ruden walked just three hitters in the finale.
“I felt good,” he said. “I lost it for a little while but found it again. I had everything working, and (Jake) Blunt did a heckuva job behind the plate calling the game and getting pitches I needed when I needed them.”
Key West will try to extend its championship streak to seven in the Farley Park Board Tournament, which opened this weekend. The Ramblers play Dyersville at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in first-round play.
In the consolation game, Balltown edged Rickardsville, 5-4.
(0) comments
