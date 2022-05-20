The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make its only stop in Dubuque County tonight, when 300 Raceway in Farley hosts the Truck Country 50.
The 3/8-mile oval will feature complete program that includes all-star performance time trials, heat races, B-Mains and the main event, a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win Late Model feature. Support class action in the Modified and Sport Modified divisions will also take to the track.
Brandon Sheppard, of New Berlin, Ill., leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship point standings with 1,870, just 15 ahead of Devin Moran, of Dresden, Ohio. Dubuque native Danny White serves as the crew chief for Sheppard.
Tyler Erb, New Waverly, Texas, sits in third with 1,775 points, and Tim McCreadie, of Watertown, N.Y., rounds out the top five with 1,750.
A pair of Iowa drivers hold down spots in the top 20. Ricky Thornton Jr., of Adel, ranks seventh with 1,565 points, and Tyler Bruening, of Decorah, sits in 18th with 945 points. The series will visit 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Saturday night.
Following tonight’s show, 300 Raceway will host live music from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The pit gate will open at 2 p.m., followed by general admission gates at 5 p.m. On-track action begins at 6:30 p.m.
West Delaware girls basketball coach Matt Uthoff, who completed his 16th season this winter, has accepted the same position at West Des Moines Valley. Uthoff went 112-95 at West Delaware and has a career head coaching record of 200-166.
WEITTENHILLER STEPS DOWN AT PLATTEVILLE
Jason Weittenhiller, who spent the past two seasons as the head football coach at Platteville High School, has stepped down. The Hillmen went 6-4 in his first season and 4-6 last fall.
The Platteville School District posted the opening this week. For more information on the position, contact Platteville activities director Michael Foley at foley@platteville.k12.wi.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.