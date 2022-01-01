UW-Platteville’s undefeated start to the season can be credited to many things.
But, senior guard Quentin Shields believes the basis for that success has come from the simplest of mindsets.
“I think it’s just a product of all the hard work we put in. You have to work hard,” Shields said. “That’s how we got to this point, by the hours we put in together and it’s starting to show out there. The cohesiveness of this group is just a product of how long we’ve been together and the seniors are making sure we’re focused and executing every single night.”
Led by a talented group of seven seniors, and a dynamic roster of scorers that can contribute seemingly from anywhere on the floor, the Pioneers closed 2021 with two wins to claim the St. Norbert Holiday Tournament in dominant fashion on Thursday night, extending their perfect mark to 13-0 to go along with the No. 3 ranking in NCAA Division III — their highest ranking in coach Jeff Gard’s 13 years leading the program.
“It’s a group that’s really done a good job of staying humble and not getting too far ahead of themselves,” Gard said. “Everything they went through last year, they appreciate the opportunities they have and have made the most of it. I’ve really seen a senior-led team step up and start holding everyone accountable, and that’s great to have a player-led team rather than a coach-led team. The guys are holding each other accountable and taking things to a higher level.”
In a 74-46 destruction of Beloit in the opening round on Wednesday, Gard collected his 200th career victory — all coming with his alma mater. Gard holds a 201-118 career record over his 13 seasons with the Pioneers.
“It’s just special to be a part of it,” Shields said. “Coming in as a freshman, those are things that don’t really come to mind at all, but then you’re here and a part of it and this is so special to Coach Gard. To embrace the culture and see it all come together, it was special to be a part of it.”
Gard is the third coach in program history to achieve the accomplishment, following the legendary Bo Ryan (353) and Dick Wadewitz (239).
“It’s just a testament to the student-athletes, the staff and the support I’ve had here,” said Gard, younger brother of University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. “Being a Pioneer alumni myself, to be able to hit this milestone in Platteville is something I take a lot of pride in, but also share it with the community, Pioneer Nation and the Pioneer family.”
The Pioneers closed the non-conference portion of their schedule by blasting tournament host St. Norbert, 82-57, in the final on Thursday night. Senior Kyle Tuma was named the tournament MVP, while seniors Shields and Justin Stovall, along with sophomore Logan Pearson, were named to the all-tournament team.
“We’re really rolling right now,” Tuma said. “We have an old, experienced group, and we know what we’re doing and are so well-balanced. That’s the biggest thing, is that no one is concerned about their shot. It’s all about the team and any guy can go get 20 points on any night.”
It’s nearly impossible to take away a top scorer against the Pioneers, as all five starters are averaging double-figures in scoring. Shields leads the way with 14.6 points per game, while Tuma (13.9), senior Blake McCann (12.5), Pearson (10.6) and Stovall (10) round out a dynamic starting five.
“I think it’s all about understanding when guys are in certain spots and making sure they can be successful,” Shields said. “We have a lot of guys that can score the ball, and that’s a credit to our offense as a whole. Any game it can be anyone, and that’s a testament to how diverse our offense is. We can do so many different things with our personnel.”
However, these Pioneers can do a whole lot more than score.
Tuma leads the Pioneers in rebounding with 10 boards per game, good for second in the WIAC. Stovall leads the WIAC in blocked shots, averaging 1.5 blocks per game and is fourth in the WIAC in rebounding with 7.4 boards per contest. Pearson fronts the WIAC in steals per contest with 2.1.
“These guys are humble and just get along,” Gard said. “I overheard Kyle Tuma talking to an alumni after the game (Thursday night) about how we share the ball, and as Kyle put it, ‘We love each other. We’re a band of brothers that take after each other.’ They trust each other and buy in to what’s going to be successful. It makes for a special group.”
The Pioneers are off to their best start since the 2008-09 season, averaging an impressive 77.9 points per game. Meanwhile, Platteville is the top defensive team in the WIAC in allowing 60.3 points per contest.
“It’s always good to get two wins over break at a tournament, and now we’re really looking to run with it now,” Tuma said. “We carry this into conference and keep that energy going. Get our routine down with the Wednesday-Saturday slate and try to keep this thing going. We’ve embraced that target on our back.”
Platteville is one of three WIAC teams in the top 10 nationally, ahead of No. 5 UW-Oshkosh (12-1) and No. 9 UW-La Crosse (9-2). The Pioneers (2-0 in league play so far) host the Titans on Jan. 19, then host the Eagles on Jan. 26. UWP already won at La Crosse on Dec. 1, 73-67.
“It’s been a good start, and hopefully we’ve set the stage a little bit,” Gard said. “Now it’s a new season. We’re starting back over again in conference and here on out, in the WIAC it’s any given night and you have to bring your best. It can’t just be on Wednesday and Saturday, it’s got to be on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday prepping. We win the game by what we do in practice, and this group takes pride in that.”