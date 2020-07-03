Dubuque Hempstead will have a chance to play out its postseason destiny at home.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament pairings for all five classes on Thursday and the Mustangs would be in line to play the Class 5A regional final at home if they win their opener.
Dubuque Hempstead, which moved up a spot to No. 8 in this week’s 5A rankings, would host either Davenport Central or Davenport West in a regional semifinal on July 18 at 5 p.m. The winner would play either Davenport North or No. 11-ranked Pleasant Valley in the regional final on July 21.
Hempstead beat Davenport West in the 2018 regional final at Hempstead, securing the program’s first and only trip to the state tournament.
Dubuque Senior opens its postseason run on July 16 with a 5A quarterfinal game at home against Cedar Rapids Washington. The winner advances to play at No. 3 Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the July 18 semifinals. Either Cedar Rapids Prairie or No. 14 Iowa City Liberty would await in the regional final on July 21.
Class 4A fourth-ranked West Delaware will also play out the regional tournament in Manchester. The Hawks will play either Marion or Cedar Rapids Xavier in a July 18 semifinal. Potential regional final opponents include No. 14 Clear Creek-Amana, Washington and Grinnell.
Dubuque Wahlert opens the 4A regionals at home on July 16 against Clinton with the winner moving on to play at No. 2-ranked North Scott on July 18. Maquoketa and DeWitt Central square off in DeWitt in the regional’s other quarterfinal with the winner playing at No. 15 Western Dubuque on July 18. The regional final is scheduled for July 21.
In Class 2A, Cascade will host North Cedar in a July 13 first-round game with the winner advancing to play at No. 8 Jesup in the July 15 quarterfinals.
On the other side of the 2A regional bracket, Bellevue plays at Clayton Ridge in the other first-round game with the winner moving on to play at No. 4 Northeast in the quarterfinals. Dyersville Beckman will host Maquoketa Valley in its regional quarterfinal, with the quarterfinal winners meeting on July 17. The regional final is scheduled for July 20.
In Class 1A Region 7, Edgewood-Colesburg hosts Dunkerton in a July 13 first-round game. The Vikings would host the regional quarterfinal on July 15 against either Central Elkader or Starmont. No. 3 Clarksville would likely await in the July 17 regional semifinals. No. 9 AGWSR is expected to emerge from the other half of the bracket for the July 20 regional final.
In 1A Region 8, Bellevue Marquette will open play with a July 15 quarterfinal at home against either Springville or Easton Valley. The winner would likely play at No. 13-ranked Central City in the July 17 semifinals, with No. 8 Lisbon favored to host the July 20 regional final.
The Iowa state softball tournament runs July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Bellevue Marquette 6-11, Wyoming Midland 5-3 — At Wyoming, Iowa: The Mohawks swept a pair of Tri-Rivers Conference games on the road.
Dubuque Wahlert 1-9, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-8 — At Wahlert: Anna Chapman was a force in the opener, sparking the Golden Eagles to a sweep of a pair of one-run victories over the J-Hawks on Wednesday.
Chapman pitched a complete game no-hitter in Game 1, striking out 10 and walking one. She also delivered what proved to be the winning run in the third inning with a solo home run.
Izzy Pfeiffer was the hero in Game 2, clinching the sweep with a walk-off home run in the eighth inning. Maria Roth finished a combined 7-for-8 at the plate.
PREP BASEBALL
Cascade 5, West Liberty 4 (9 innings) -- At Cascade, Iowa: Jack Menster delivered the pinch-hit walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Cougars (4-4) to victory. Kaleb Topping and Ted Weber had two hits apiece, and Caden Reinke earned the win on the mound for Cascade.
North Cedar 7, Bellevue 3 — At Lowden, Iowa: Andrew Swartz homered and scored twice as the Comets fell to North Cedar. Swartz pitched six innings of relief, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-6, Dubuque Senior 5-7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Gavin Guns, Ben Hefel and Ben Gourley doubled, and Brock Medinger tripled as the Rams held off the Hawks in the second game and salvaged a split of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Matthew Hirsch, Cole Smith and Guns collected two hits apiece in the opener as Prairie rallied out of a 5-2 seventh-inning deficit and won in eight innings.