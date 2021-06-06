More than a dozen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players and one coach competed in the National Hockey League this season.
Here is a capsule look at each:
JOHNNY GAUDREAU
Team: Calgary Flames
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Age: 27
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: In 56 games, Gaudreau scored 19 goals among his 49 points, to go along with 6 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.
NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 170 goals and 494 points in 520 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.
ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS
Team: Buffalo Sabres
Height: 6-2
Weight: 212
Age: 27
Position: Center
Hometown: Riga, Latvia
Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12
Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo
NHL debut: 2013-14
This season: Girgensons suffered an injury in the preseason, underwent season-ending surgery and did not play for the Sabres.
NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres.
MICHAEL MATHESON
Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Height: 6-2
Weight: 192
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec
Season in Dubuque: 2011-12
Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24.
NHL debut: 2015-16
This season: In 44 games, Matheson accumulated 5 goals, 16 points and 28 penalty minutes.
NHL career: In 343 games, Matheson has 38 goals, 107 points and 185 penalty minutes.
MATTHEW BENNING
Team: Nashville Predators
Height: 6-1
Weight: 203
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
Season in Dubuque: 2012-13
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract on Oct. 9 after beginning his career with Edmonton.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Benning had 1 goal, 4 points and 30 penalty minutes in 53 games.
NHL career: In 301 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 65 points to go along with 156 penalty minutes.
JOAKIM RYAN
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Rumson, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in October. Originally drafted in the seventh round, 198th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by San Jose.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: Ryan played four games for the Hurricanes and four games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and had two assists at the AHL level. He is expected to play professionally in Sweden next season.
NHL career: In 145 career NHL games, Ryan has 4 goals, 24 points and 33 penalty minutes.
KARSON KUHLMAN
Team: Boston Bruins
Height: 5-11
Weight: 185
Age: 25
Position: Center
Hometown: Esko, Minn.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: He tallied 2 goals and no penalty minutes in 20 games. He also played briefly for Providence of the AHL and scored 3 goals.
NHL career: In 56 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 6 goals, 13 points and 15 penalty minutes. Two years ago, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.
DYLAN GAMBRELL
Team: San Jose Sharks
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 24
Position: Center/right wing
Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Gambrell had 5 goals, 12 points and 13 penalty minutes in 49 games.
NHL career: In 110 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 10 goals and 23 points.
RILEY BARBER
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Height: 6-0
Weight: 203
Age: 27
Position: Right wing
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Season in Dubuque: 2010-11
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in October.
NHL debut: 2016-17
This season: Barber played 32 games and had 20 goals and 34 points for Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings.
NHL career: In 12 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.
ERIC ROBINSON
Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Height: 6-2
Weight: 196
Age: 25
Position: Left wing
Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.
Season in Dubuque: 2013-14
Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.
NHL debut: 2017-18
This season: Robinson set career highs for goals (8), points (18) and games played (56) this season. Robinson has been selected to represent USA Hockey at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, which is taking place in Riga, Latvia.
NHL career: In 120 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 15 goals and 30 points.
WILLIAM LAGESSON
Team: Edmonton Oilers
Height: 6-2
Weight: 207
Age: 25
Position: Defense
Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden
Season in Dubuque: 2014-15
Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton
NHL debut: 2019-20
This season: Lagesson registered 2 assists in 19 games. He began the season by playing 14 professional games in his native Sweden.
NHL career: In 27 games played, he has two assists and 9 penalty minutes.
HUNTER MISKA
Team: Colorado Avalanche
Height: 6-1
Weight: 174
Age: 25
Position: Goaltender
Hometown: Stacy, Minn.
Season in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado in 2019 after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.
NHL debut: 2018-19
This season: Miska posted a 4.15 goals against average and .838 save percentage while going 1-1-2 for the Avalanche. He also went 5-4-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .909 save percentage for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.
NHL career: He has played 6 NHL games, and has a 4.10 GAA and .842 save percentage.
JOEY KEANE
Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Height: 6-0
Weight: 187
Age: 21
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Chicago
Season in Dubuque: 2015-16
Acquired: Drafted in the third round, 88th overall, by the New York Rangers in 2018. Traded to Carolina on Feb. 18, 2020, to Carolina.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: Keane tallied 13 assists in 23 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and made his NHL debut May 10 against Nashville.
NHL: Keane played just the one game this season.
TYCE THOMPSON
Team: New Jersey Devils
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Age: 21
Position: Center
Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.
Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2020-21
This season: After tallying 11 goals and 25 points in 25 games as a junior and the captain at Providence College, he signed his first pro contract and tallied an assist in his NHL debut April 6 against Buffalo. He played seven games with New Jersey, then recorded 2 goals and 4 points in 11 games with Binghamton of the AHL.
NHL career: Thompson played seven games this season.
TUCKER POOLMAN
Team: Winnipeg Jets
Height: 6-4
Weight: 216
Age: 27
Position: Defenseman
Place of birth: Dubuque
Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.
Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.
NHL debut: 2014-15
This season: Poolman played 39 games and tallied one assist and two penalty minutes. He added a goal and an assist in the first round of the playoffs.
NHL career: In 120 games over three seasons, Poolman has recorded five goals, 19 points and 26 penalty minutes.
TEAM STAFF
DAN BYLSMA
Team: Detroit Red Wings
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2018.
Season: The Red Wings finished seventh in the Central Division and did not qualify for the playoffs.
PETER CHIARELLI
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Senior consultant
Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.
Season: The Blues finished fourth in the West Division but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
JIM MONTGOMERY
Team: St. Louis Blues
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Served as Saints head coach and general manager from 2010-13.
Season: The Blues finished fourth in the West Division but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
SEAN MURDOCH
Team: New York Rangers
Position: Assistant athletic trainer
Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.
Season: The Rangers finished fifth in the East Division and missed the playoffs.
JAY VARADY
Team: Arizona Coyotes
Position: Assistant coach
Dubuque connection: Played for the Fighting Saints for two seasons, beginning in 1995, and served as team captain his final year.
Season: The Coyotes finished fifth in the West Division and missed the playoffs.