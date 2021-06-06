Flames Capitals Hockey
Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau scored 19 goals and 49 points in 56 games this season. He played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in 2010-11 and joined the team’s ownership group in the summer of 2018.

 Nick Wass The Associated Press

More than a dozen former Dubuque Fighting Saints players and one coach competed in the National Hockey League this season.

Here is a capsule look at each:

JOHNNY GAUDREAU

Team: Calgary Flames

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Age: 27

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Carneys Point, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 104th overall, in 2011 NHL Draft by Calgary

NHL debut: 2013-14

This season: In 56 games, Gaudreau scored 19 goals among his 49 points, to go along with 6 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.

NHL career: Gaudreau has accumulated 170 goals and 494 points in 520 games since debuting on the final day of the 2013-14 season.

ZEMGUS GIRGENSONS

Team: Buffalo Sabres

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Age: 27

Position: Center

Hometown: Riga, Latvia

Seasons in Dubuque: 2010-11, 2011-12

Acquired: Drafted first round, 14th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Buffalo

NHL debut: 2013-14

This season: Girgensons suffered an injury in the preseason, underwent season-ending surgery and did not play for the Sabres.

NHL career: In 489 games, Girgensons has posted 61 goals and 138 points for the Sabres.

MICHAEL MATHESON

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Pointe-Claire, Quebec

Season in Dubuque: 2011-12

Acquired: After being drafted in the first round, 23rd overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by Florida, the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh on Sept. 24.

NHL debut: 2015-16

This season: In 44 games, Matheson accumulated 5 goals, 16 points and 28 penalty minutes.

NHL career: In 343 games, Matheson has 38 goals, 107 points and 185 penalty minutes.

MATTHEW BENNING

Team: Nashville Predators

Height: 6-1

Weight: 203

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

Season in Dubuque: 2012-13

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract on Oct. 9 after beginning his career with Edmonton.

NHL debut: 2016-17

This season: Benning had 1 goal, 4 points and 30 penalty minutes in 53 games.

NHL career: In 301 career games, Benning has 16 goals and 65 points to go along with 156 penalty minutes.

JOAKIM RYAN

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Rumson, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract in October. Originally drafted in the seventh round, 198th overall, in 2012 NHL Draft by San Jose.

NHL debut: 2017-18

This season: Ryan played four games for the Hurricanes and four games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and had two assists at the AHL level. He is expected to play professionally in Sweden next season.

NHL career: In 145 career NHL games, Ryan has 4 goals, 24 points and 33 penalty minutes.

KARSON KUHLMAN

Team: Boston Bruins

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Age: 25

Position: Center

Hometown: Esko, Minn.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract after leading Minnesota-Duluth to the 2017-18 NCAA Division I championship.

NHL debut: 2018-19

This season: He tallied 2 goals and no penalty minutes in 20 games. He also played briefly for Providence of the AHL and scored 3 goals.

NHL career: In 56 career regular-season NHL games, Kuhlman has 6 goals, 13 points and 15 penalty minutes. Two years ago, Kuhlman became the first former Saints player to skate in the Stanley Cup Final.

DYLAN GAMBRELL

Team: San Jose Sharks

Height: 6-0

Weight: 194

Age: 24

Position: Center/right wing

Hometown: Bonney Lake, Wash.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted second round, 60th overall, in 2016 in NHL Draft by San Jose

NHL debut: 2018-19

This season: Gambrell had 5 goals, 12 points and 13 penalty minutes in 49 games.

NHL career: In 110 career regular-season NHL games, Gambrell has 10 goals and 23 points.

RILEY BARBER

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Height: 6-0

Weight: 203

Age: 27

Position: Right wing

Hometown: Pittsburgh

Season in Dubuque: 2010-11

Acquired: Signed free agent contract in October.

NHL debut: 2016-17

This season: Barber played 32 games and had 20 goals and 34 points for Grand Rapids, the AHL affiliate of the Red Wings.

NHL career: In 12 career regular-season NHL games, Barber has yet to record a point.

ERIC ROBINSON

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Height: 6-2

Weight: 196

Age: 25

Position: Left wing

Hometown: Bellmawr, N.J.

Season in Dubuque: 2013-14

Acquired: Signed free agent contract with Columbus at the end of the 2017-18 season, his senior year at Princeton.

NHL debut: 2017-18

This season: Robinson set career highs for goals (8), points (18) and games played (56) this season. Robinson has been selected to represent USA Hockey at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, which is taking place in Riga, Latvia.

NHL career: In 120 career regular-season NHL games, Robinson has 15 goals and 30 points.

WILLIAM LAGESSON

Team: Edmonton Oilers

Height: 6-2

Weight: 207

Age: 25

Position: Defense

Hometown: Goteborg, Sweden

Season in Dubuque: 2014-15

Acquired: Drafted fourth round, 91st overall, in 2014 in NHL Draft by Edmonton

NHL debut: 2019-20

This season: Lagesson registered 2 assists in 19 games. He began the season by playing 14 professional games in his native Sweden.

NHL career: In 27 games played, he has two assists and 9 penalty minutes.

HUNTER MISKA

Team: Colorado Avalanche

Height: 6-1

Weight: 174

Age: 25

Position: Goaltender

Hometown: Stacy, Minn.

Season in Dubuque: 2015-16

Acquired: Signed free-agent contract with Colorado in 2019 after playing two seasons in the Arizona Coyotes organization.

NHL debut: 2018-19

This season: Miska posted a 4.15 goals against average and .838 save percentage while going 1-1-2 for the Avalanche. He also went 5-4-0 with a 2.91 GAA and .909 save percentage for the AHL’s Colorado Eagles.

NHL career: He has played 6 NHL games, and has a 4.10 GAA and .842 save percentage.

JOEY KEANE

Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Height: 6-0

Weight: 187

Age: 21

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Chicago

Season in Dubuque: 2015-16

Acquired: Drafted in the third round, 88th overall, by the New York Rangers in 2018. Traded to Carolina on Feb. 18, 2020, to Carolina.

NHL debut: 2020-21

This season: Keane tallied 13 assists in 23 games for the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and made his NHL debut May 10 against Nashville.

NHL: Keane played just the one game this season.

TYCE THOMPSON

Team: New Jersey Devils

Height: 6-1

Weight: 172

Age: 21

Position: Center

Hometown: Oyster Bay, N.Y.

Seasons in Dubuque: 2016-17, 2017-18

Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 96th overall, by the Devils in the 2019 NHL Draft.

NHL debut: 2020-21

This season: After tallying 11 goals and 25 points in 25 games as a junior and the captain at Providence College, he signed his first pro contract and tallied an assist in his NHL debut April 6 against Buffalo. He played seven games with New Jersey, then recorded 2 goals and 4 points in 11 games with Binghamton of the AHL.

NHL career: Thompson played seven games this season.

TUCKER POOLMAN

Team: Winnipeg Jets

Height: 6-4

Weight: 216

Age: 27

Position: Defenseman

Place of birth: Dubuque

Dubuque connection: Poolman was born in Dubuque on June 8, 1993, shortly after the Saints won the National Junior A championship. His father, Mark, served as the trainer for the Saints that season and has worked for the University of North Dakota as a strength and conditioning coach since 1995.

Acquired: Drafted in the fifth round, 127th overall, by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Draft.

NHL debut: 2014-15

This season: Poolman played 39 games and tallied one assist and two penalty minutes. He added a goal and an assist in the first round of the playoffs.

NHL career: In 120 games over three seasons, Poolman has recorded five goals, 19 points and 26 penalty minutes.

TEAM STAFF

DAN BYLSMA

Team: Detroit Red Wings

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2018.

Season: The Red Wings finished seventh in the Central Division and did not qualify for the playoffs.

PETER CHIARELLI

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Senior consultant

Dubuque connection: Part of Fighting Saints ownership group since 2009.

Season: The Blues finished fourth in the West Division but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

JIM MONTGOMERY

Team: St. Louis Blues

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Served as Saints head coach and general manager from 2010-13.

Season: The Blues finished fourth in the West Division but lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

SEAN MURDOCH

Team: New York Rangers

Position: Assistant athletic trainer

Dubuque connection: Served as trainer for two seasons, beginning in 2013-14.

Season: The Rangers finished fifth in the East Division and missed the playoffs.

JAY VARADY

Team: Arizona Coyotes

Position: Assistant coach

Dubuque connection: Played for the Fighting Saints for two seasons, beginning in 1995, and served as team captain his final year.

Season: The Coyotes finished fifth in the West Division and missed the playoffs.

