Softball teams across the state of Iowa will have about a month to reach their peak potential.
The practices leading up to the June 15 season openers may see more urgency.
“The common denominator here, every team in the state is in the same situation. And quite frankly that’s almost a comforting thought as we get going,” said Dubuque Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz, entering his first season back as a head coach following a six-year hiatus. “We’re all in this together, we’re all in the same boat, and I think we’re all just pretty happy that we’re even getting a chance to play. That’s kind of the superseding thing here. We’re getting a chance to play? Great. Let’s go out and have some fun.”
The Iowa softball and baseball seasons were given the green light last week to proceed with their seasons, beginning with two weeks of practice on June 1 — about a month after they were originally scheduled to open.
“We typically are used to having two weeks of practice, so we still have that,” said Bellevue Marquette coach Melissa Sturm, now in her 12th season leading the program.
Following Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement closing the state’s schools in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association on March 16 postponed the start of the spring sports seasons, then extended the delay in early April. Those four sports — soccer, track, golf and tennis — were later canceled completely while summer sports faced their own postponement.
Reynolds announced Wednesday that the summer high school seasons could resume, with the caveat that youth sports were still on hold. The IGHSAU and IHSAA announced later that day they would begin their seasons and issued guidelines along with the Iowa Department of Education.
The state athletic associations are expected to announce more information about safety procedures today.
Until then, coaches and administrators have been wondering what a season will look like.
“A lot of question marks, but we’ll see how this goes,” Loeffelholz said.
With the season openers on June 15, teams have just about a month to get into top form.
The regional tournament for teams in the smallest two classes begins July 13. Class 3A gets its postseason going on July 15 while the two largest classes get underway on July 16 — a week later than originally scheduled despite the season’s first games being pushed back by a month.
The state tournament is slated to run July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge — the same week as baseball’s state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines, and a week later than originally scheduled.
Loeffelholz — who coached Dubuque Senior for 10 seasons, including a trip to the 2013 state tournament — has a preliminary schedule of about 20 games for the Mustangs. Teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference will play doubleheaders against the seven other teams in their division, then have the option to schedule other games.
“They can still have a winner on each side of the division, but all conference teams aren’t going to play each other,” Loeffelholz said. “That’s fair. That kind of gives the kids something to play for and makes it meaningful.”
Hempstead is in a division with Dubuque Wahlert, but has scheduled non-divisional games against Senior and Western Dubuque. Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen said last week that the Golden Eagles are scheduled to play both Senior and WD in non-divisional games as well.
“What is up in the air is what JV we’re able to schedule and some lower level games,” Loeffelholz said. “The talk right now is that we’ll try to still have something with those levels, it probably just wouldn’t be as much traveling.”
The WaMaC Conference, which includes area schools Dyersville Beckman, Maquoketa and West Delaware, will pick up its original schedule on June 15 and fill in conference games where possible. Divisional champions will not be crowned.
Beckman coach Ryan Meisner expects the Trailblazers to play about 22 games this season and said via text message that he is going to try to reschedule games with Wahlert, Western Dubuque and Cascade after those programs saw their schedules altered.
The Tri-Rivers Conference, home of Sturm’s Mohawks, will also pick up its normal schedule on June 15, with any games scheduled previous to that date canceled. It is not yet clear if a conference champion will be crowned.
The River Valley Conference, which includes Cascade and Bellevue, will have a new schedule that consists of junior varsity/varsity doubleheaders on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, Cascade athletic director Adam Kedley said.
Sturm hopes to reschedule Marquette’s non-conference game against Bellevue, but at this point the Mohawks only have about 14 games on their schedule.
“I don’t think we’re going to have conference records, I don’t think any of that is in play this year, as far as I know,” she said. “I think they’re more just concerned about getting games and making sure we can play.”